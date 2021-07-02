 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

RESEARCH CONFIRMS ACHIEVEMENT IN READING AND MATHS REMAINS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER, AND THE DISADVANTAGED GAP REMAINS WIDER, THAN WOULD BE EXPECTED IN NORMAL TIMES

Details
Hits: 504
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today (2 Jul) the Education Endowment Foundation (@EducEndowFoundn) has published further findings from an ongoing study, by the National Foundation for Educational Research (@TheNFER), examining the impact of Covid-19 related disruption on the attainment of Key Stage 1 pupils.

NFER’s analysis suggests Year 2 children still have significantly lower achievement in both reading and maths, and that the disadvantage gap remains wider than expected. 

The study used data from reading and maths assessments taken by more than 10,000 Key Stage 1 pupils (5-7 year olds) from 156 representative schools in the spring term of 2021. Their attainment was compared with that of a representative sample of Year 1 and 2 children in spring 2019.

The first set of findings from this study, based on assessments taken by Year 2 pupils in autumn 2020, was published in January 2021. Today’s study looks at pupils’ attainment after the second period of partial school closures in 2021. NFER will be conducting further analysis of any changes over the course of the academic year – particularly how individual children have fared – but these interim findings suggest that some children (especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds) may have fallen further behind since the autumn term.

Year 1 pupils made on average three months’ less progress for both reading and mathematics compared with the cohort of spring 2019. Year 2 pupils made three months’ less progress for reading compared with the cohort of spring 2019, and around two months’ less progress for mathematics.

The report also shows there is a substantial attainment gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged pupils. In Year 1, there is a gap of around seven months for both reading and mathematics.

In Year 2, the findings indicate that the disadvantage gap is around seven months for reading and eight months for mathematics. The gap is wider in both subjects for this year group compared to 2019, when it was estimated to be six months’ progress.

Diagnostic information from the assessments that has been published alongside the report provides a more detailed breakdown of the curriculum areas. Pupils’ vocabulary appears to be a relative strength and their aural comprehension was the area least affected. Certain areas of the mathematics curriculum appear to be secure, such as measures, addition and subtraction, and pupils generally performed very well when asked questions in a standard way, although they did find unconventional formats more challenging.

Edge Hill shortlisted in major graduate awards for employability strategy
Sector News
@EdgeHill University has been shortlisted in this yearâ€™s TARGETjobs
Graduate route for best and brightest launches
Sector News
New immigration route provides greater opportunity for talented intern
Busy first month for restaurant with rooms employing six apprentices
Sector News
A high quality restaurant with rooms which is developing its own staff

This analysis suggests that, broadly, the areas that children in both year groups found difficult were the same as those the 2019 cohort struggled with, such as making inferences from complex texts and fraction questions.

Full analysis of the 2020 cohort’s progress and attainment this academic year will be carried out prior to the publication of a final report expected in December. This will also include findings from a final data sweep conducted during the summer term.

Professor Becky Francis, CEO of the Education Endowment Foundation, said:

Whilst these findings are concerning, each new piece of research can help us to better understand the scale of the challenge facing our teachers.

“Important work is already being done in schools to ensure that children’s progress is brought back on track and their wellbeing is restored in the wake of the pandemic.

“However, schools need ongoing access to resources which will allow them to perform at their best, and to ensure that pupils surpass “recovery” to achieve the full extent of their potential.”

Dr Ben Styles, head of the National Foundation for Educational Research’s Education Trials Unit said:

“The last few months have been hugely difficult for teachers, school leaders, parents and pupils.

“We hope this study – both the attainment analysis and the diagnostics – offers valuable information to teachers as they continue to help pupils recover from missed learning and support their overall wellbeing.

“It reinforces the importance of a sustained and properly-funded focus on activities to enable children to recover the learning they have missed.”

Testing was carried out by schools already using NFER’s tests. The spring 2021 distribution of standardised scores was weighted to represent schools in England by a school-level attainment measure and compared with the 2019 standardisation sample. Differences in mean standardised score points were converted into effect sizes and mapped onto months’ progress using EEF’s standard conversion table.

Commenting on Impact of school closures and subsequent support strategies on 

attainment and socio-emotional wellbeing in Key Stage 1, new research published by the Education Endowment Foundation, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:  

"These reports show, once again, how much we need a long term, properly thought-through and resourced plan for education recovery. A gap of seven months progress in reading and mathematics will not be closed overnight, nor by a strategy based solely on an underfunded and ill-thought-out tutoring programme. 

"The evidence and guidance for reading shows clearly that what pupils have missed is opportunities for meaningful engagement with stories, and reading for understanding. Teachers will need to carry out their own assessments to understand exactly what support their pupils need in these areas. This is far more likely to help pupils to improve their reading and writing than the statutory test of nonsense words that government is imposing in the autumn term." 

Commenting as the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) today (Friday 1st July 2021) publish new findings from a study examining the impact of Covid-19 related disruption on Key Stage 1 pupils’ attainment, Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders' union, NAHT, said:

"This is important new research that illuminates the deep impact of Covid on children’s learning. Whilst the government has prevaricated and dithered, teachers and leaders have just got on with the job, working tirelessly to help all children and young people recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Yet they need proper support to do so.

"The government declined to fund Sir Kevan Collins’ suggested catch-up plan on the grounds that it was too expensive. He, and almost every other education expert worthy of the name, has pointed out that the real expense is not investing in the education of those children who have lost months of learning due to the pandemic.

"NAHT has produced a blueprint for recovery, which makes seven recommendations for government, including greater investment across the entire school system."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Edge Hill shortlisted in major graduate awards for employability strategy
Sector News
@EdgeHill University has been shortlisted in this year’s TARGETjobs
Graduate route for best and brightest launches
Sector News
New immigration route provides greater opportunity for talented intern
Busy first month for restaurant with rooms employing six apprentices
Sector News
A high quality restaurant with rooms which is developing its own staff
Seetec Outsource offers young people in Manchester employment opportunities through traineeships
Sector News
@SeetecSkills: Traineeships can help to cut the risk of unemployment a
Mid Wales specialist gear company wins prestigious national award
Sector News
A Mid Wales engineering company, which has developed a multi-skilled a
Wales apprenticeship award for bereavement services officer Bethany
Sector News
Apprentice bereavement services officer Bethany Mason has won a presti
Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme celebrates national award
Sector News
The success of a pioneering Apprenticeship Programme that is breathing
Ofsted praise for expert Teesside trainers
Sector News
INSPECTORS have praised expert staff at training provider TTE (@TTETra
Natalie named Wales’ Higher Apprentice of the Year after career change
Sector News
Natalie Morgan’s life-changing decision to return to Wales to pursue
Organizations Must Reinvent Their Employee Value Proposition to Deliver a More Human Deal
Sector News
Providing Employees with a More Holistic Experience Increases Employee
Apprenticeship Programme secures national award for growing law firm
Sector News
Newport-based law firm Convey Law is an Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 20
National award for learner who moved from Africa to start a new life in Wales
Sector News
A teenager who has her sights on a teaching career after moving half w

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Chartered Management Institute (CMI)
Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has published a new article: Roadmap to better in a radically altered post pandemic workplace 4 hours 36 minutes ago
BMet
BMet has published a new article: Creative IT students find winning digital solutions to deal with Covid-19 4 hours 44 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Business Student Scoops Innovation Award 4 hours 47 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5846)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page