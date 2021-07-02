 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Continuous growth in job adverts for skilled occupations as recovery continues

Details
Hits: 532
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of the REC

According to the Recruitment & Employment Confederation’s (@RECmembers) latest Jobs Recovery Tracker, there were 192,000 new job adverts posted in the week of 21-27 June. This gives us a total of 1.55 million active job postings in the UK at the end of June.

  • In the week of 21-27 June, there a total of 1.55 million active job adverts in the UK.
  • With 192,000 new job postings in the same week, employers demand remains buoyant and at a level higher than before the onset of lockdown in March 2020.
  • Higher demand for roles in education sector, as well as more adverts for professional and skilled occupations at the end of June.
  • Thurrock, and the London boroughs of Haringey and Islington were the hiring hotspots in the week of 21-27 June.
  • East Dunbartonshire recorded the biggest fall in active job postings, followed by Isle of Anglesey (-8.3%). Four out of the bottom ten local areas for growth in active job postings came from Northern Ireland.

The data shows that the higher rate of growth in job postings driven by the re-opening of industries that were shut during the pandemic, like the hospitality and leisure sectors, has now levelled off to a steady rate, higher than to the levels we’ve seen before the pandemic began in March 2020.

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of the REC, said:

“Sustained momentum in our jobs market is great news, but vacancies and unemployment don’t just resolve themselves – it takes support to help people find their new role. Rising job adverts for roles that require key skills to get hired – from IT to haulage – highlight the ongoing need to put the skills and job search support people need in place. Tackling this mis-match, in the context of a tightening labour market, should be a priority for government and businesses, working together.

“We need to act now to make sure we do the right thing for jobseekers and our economy. That means a plan that reforms the skills system by listening to business about what is really needed, like changes to the apprenticeship levy. It also includes ensuring job search support programmes are effective and get people to work quickly. And it should acknowledge where shortages are so severe our only option is adding roles to the immigration shortage occupation list, which is overdue a refresh.”

In the week of 21-27 June, market research interviewers (+15.7%) was the occupation with the highest weekly increase in active job postings. There was also a growth in adverts for teaching and other education professional (+13.6%), school midday and crossing patrol occupations (+8.2%) and school secretaries (+6.3) due to the likely seasonal demand within the education sector.

At at local level, Thurrock (+4.9 %) was the top hiring hotspot in the week of 21-27 June, while other local areas in the UK have recorded a more marginal increase. With seven out of the top ten areas for growth in active job postings London has finally started to pick up on other local areas in the UK.

On the oposite side of the spectrum, East Dunbartonshire (-10%) saw the steepest fall in active job postings, followed closely by Isle of Anglesey (-8.3%). The next four areas on the list all came from Northern Ireland. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (-7.2%), Ards and North Down (-7.0%), Mid Ulster (-6.6%) and Fermanagh and Omagh (-6.2%).

Edge Hill shortlisted in major graduate awards for employability strategy
Sector News
@EdgeHill University has been shortlisted in this yearâ€™s TARGETjobs
Graduate route for best and brightest launches
Sector News
New immigration route provides greater opportunity for talented intern
Busy first month for restaurant with rooms employing six apprentices
Sector News
A high quality restaurant with rooms which is developing its own staff

Matthew Mee, Director, Workforce Intelligence at Emsi said:

“At 192,000 new job postings in the last week, employer demand continues to track above levels seen just before the shutdown of the economy in March 2020, when there were around 180,000 new job postings per week. Perhaps the most noticeable shift in this last week is in London and the South East.

“Both these areas had seen the biggest regional falls in employer demand over the last year, but this week’s ten hotspots for growth are dominated by local authorities in these regions, such as Thurrock, Haringey and Islington, Croydon, Tower Hamlets, and Westminster. Despite this, London as a whole is still tracking behind March 2020 levels, and so it remains to be seen whether the growth seen in these areas this week is a blip, or part of a longer-term trend in which we see employer demand in London and its commuter belt return to pre-Covid levels.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Edge Hill shortlisted in major graduate awards for employability strategy
Sector News
@EdgeHill University has been shortlisted in this year’s TARGETjobs
Graduate route for best and brightest launches
Sector News
New immigration route provides greater opportunity for talented intern
Busy first month for restaurant with rooms employing six apprentices
Sector News
A high quality restaurant with rooms which is developing its own staff
Seetec Outsource offers young people in Manchester employment opportunities through traineeships
Sector News
@SeetecSkills: Traineeships can help to cut the risk of unemployment a
Mid Wales specialist gear company wins prestigious national award
Sector News
A Mid Wales engineering company, which has developed a multi-skilled a
Wales apprenticeship award for bereavement services officer Bethany
Sector News
Apprentice bereavement services officer Bethany Mason has won a presti
Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme celebrates national award
Sector News
The success of a pioneering Apprenticeship Programme that is breathing
Ofsted praise for expert Teesside trainers
Sector News
INSPECTORS have praised expert staff at training provider TTE (@TTETra
Natalie named Wales’ Higher Apprentice of the Year after career change
Sector News
Natalie Morgan’s life-changing decision to return to Wales to pursue
Organizations Must Reinvent Their Employee Value Proposition to Deliver a More Human Deal
Sector News
Providing Employees with a More Holistic Experience Increases Employee
Apprenticeship Programme secures national award for growing law firm
Sector News
Newport-based law firm Convey Law is an Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 20
National award for learner who moved from Africa to start a new life in Wales
Sector News
A teenager who has her sights on a teaching career after moving half w

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Building Mental Toughness in your Apprentices, Team and Organisation 7 hours 40 minutes ago
Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Does FE have a blind spot when it comes to talking about the attainment gap amongst the white working class? 18 hours 49 minutes ago

Was the 2019 result in Maths and English GCSE one of several poor GCSE results in the last ten...

Chartered Management Institute (CMI)
Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has published a new article: Roadmap to better in a radically altered post pandemic workplace 23 hours 52 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5846)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page