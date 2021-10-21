 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Leading education recruitment company looks to kickstart a new direction for young people

Details
Hits: 114
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kelly Storer, National Sales Manager at New Directions Education

New Directions Education (@ndeducation), Wales’ largest education recruitment company, has welcomed its first placement through the UK Government’s Kickstart Scheme.

The company linked up with Communities for Work as a gateway to the Kickstart Scheme, which provides funding to create new jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment, and were matched with Dylan Hatton.

Following the recent success of Dylan’s placement as Trainee Compliance Administrator, New Directions Education is now looking to make more opportunities available to young people out of work through the Kickstart Scheme.

Kelly Storer, National Sales Manager at New Directions Education, said:

“Dylan has played an important role in a crucial area of the business and we’re delighted to have him. We’ve been really impressed with Dylan’s positive attitude and his willingness to learn over the last six weeks. He’s performed really well in a very fast-paced environment and embraced all of the challenges we’ve given to him.

“Our experience with the Kickstart Scheme has been really positive. We’d like to use it to welcome more keen and enthusiastic people, just like Dylan, to New Directions Education and other businesses within the Group.”

As one of the leading providers of education staff across the UK, New Directions Education places over 3,000 people into work within education every week. It plays a key role within the education industry, placing essential education professionals into schools and colleges.

The leading specialist agency works with hundreds of schools and thousands of teachers, learning support assistants and other support staff throughout the UK, to match the right people to the right jobs accordingly. 

Dylan, a former warehouse worker, had no previous office experience before making his move to work in the Compliance and Support Hub of New Directions Education.

He said: “I was offered various job roles from the Kickstart Scheme, however I was really excited about the opportunity to work for New Directions Education as I felt they could offer me a great start to my career.  From day one, I’ve been offered all sorts of training to effectively carry out my role here, and with the help and encouragement of my manager, I’m gaining such incredible experience to develop and build my prospects for the future.”

Dylan was referred to New Directions Education by Communities for Work Advisor in Cardiff, Kerry Rudkin. He now forms part of the New Directions Education compliance team who manage all background and DBS Checks for every candidate placed to ensure they meet the industry’s strict safety standards.

The Sheffield College staff digital skills training achieves Google accolade
Sector News
The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) has achieved an international Google
Moscow School of Management Skolkovo Became the Highest Debutant, Ranked 58th in the FT' Executive MBA Ranking
Sector News
Moscow School of Management @Skolkovo is ranked 9th globally in terms
Further education students need adequate maintenance support, say NUS and AOC
Sector News
Ahead of next weekâ€™s Comprehensive Spending Review, the National Uni

Kerry said: “Young people in Cardiff can really benefit from being given a chance to grow in the world of work and the Kickstart Scheme is here to help facilitate that.

“It’s great to see New Directions Education give an opportunity to Dylan and he’s really making the most of it. This is exactly what we need to see as we emerge from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

Delivered through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Kickstart Scheme provides for minimum wage up to 25 hours a week and employers of all sizes can apply. New Directions Education tops up Dylan’s six-month contract to 40 hours a week, and also pays above the minimum wage required.

New Directions Education is part of the New Directions Group, which comprises of award-winning companies whose purpose is to support communities throughout the UK via their recruitment, care and employee and vetting checks services.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Sheffield College staff digital skills training achieves Google accolade
Sector News
The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) has achieved an international Google
Moscow School of Management Skolkovo Became the Highest Debutant, Ranked 58th in the FT' Executive MBA Ranking
Sector News
Moscow School of Management @Skolkovo is ranked 9th globally in terms
Further education students need adequate maintenance support, say NUS and AOC
Sector News
Ahead of next week’s Comprehensive Spending Review, the National Uni
Luminate Education Group wins bid to improve opportunities for young people with learning difficulties
Sector News
Luminate Education Group (@LuminateEdGroup) has been awarded funding b
The country invited to a major celebration of creativity across the UK in 2022
Sector News
Ten spectacular creative projects will demonstrate the nation’s tale
Can the Chancellor can Build Back Childhood at this autumn’s Spending Review?
Sector News
#SR21 - @RishiSunak asked to #BuildBackChildhood’ in Spending Review
Mayor Andy Burnham urges businesses across Greater Manchester to create opportunities for young people
Sector News
GREATER Manchester leaders are urging businesses to create further opp
5 things to love about our colleges
Sector News
This week is #LoveOurColleges week, the annual celebration of all of t
Gower College Swansea welcomes four new rugby scholars
Sector News
A very warm welcome to our rugby scholars this year: Kian Hire (Gold
New teaching resources help students learn about local impact of climate change
Sector News
#COP26 teaching resources created by @EsriUK and @MetOffice Esri UK to
UK-led international summit sets new horizons for innovation
Sector News
Pioneering businesses will benefit from an ambitious programme to enha
Oxford International Education Group acquires Career College in Canada
Sector News
Innovative educational services provider Oxford International Educatio

Community Connected Learning #EdgyThinking Livestream 4

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6197)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page