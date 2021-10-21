Leading education recruitment company looks to kickstart a new direction for young people

New Directions Education (@ndeducation), Wales’ largest education recruitment company, has welcomed its first placement through the UK Government’s Kickstart Scheme.

The company linked up with Communities for Work as a gateway to the Kickstart Scheme, which provides funding to create new jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment, and were matched with Dylan Hatton.

Following the recent success of Dylan’s placement as Trainee Compliance Administrator, New Directions Education is now looking to make more opportunities available to young people out of work through the Kickstart Scheme.

Kelly Storer, National Sales Manager at New Directions Education, said:

“Dylan has played an important role in a crucial area of the business and we’re delighted to have him. We’ve been really impressed with Dylan’s positive attitude and his willingness to learn over the last six weeks. He’s performed really well in a very fast-paced environment and embraced all of the challenges we’ve given to him.

“Our experience with the Kickstart Scheme has been really positive. We’d like to use it to welcome more keen and enthusiastic people, just like Dylan, to New Directions Education and other businesses within the Group.”

As one of the leading providers of education staff across the UK, New Directions Education places over 3,000 people into work within education every week. It plays a key role within the education industry, placing essential education professionals into schools and colleges.

The leading specialist agency works with hundreds of schools and thousands of teachers, learning support assistants and other support staff throughout the UK, to match the right people to the right jobs accordingly.

Dylan, a former warehouse worker, had no previous office experience before making his move to work in the Compliance and Support Hub of New Directions Education.

He said: “I was offered various job roles from the Kickstart Scheme, however I was really excited about the opportunity to work for New Directions Education as I felt they could offer me a great start to my career. From day one, I’ve been offered all sorts of training to effectively carry out my role here, and with the help and encouragement of my manager, I’m gaining such incredible experience to develop and build my prospects for the future.”

Dylan was referred to New Directions Education by Communities for Work Advisor in Cardiff, Kerry Rudkin. He now forms part of the New Directions Education compliance team who manage all background and DBS Checks for every candidate placed to ensure they meet the industry’s strict safety standards.

Kerry said: “Young people in Cardiff can really benefit from being given a chance to grow in the world of work and the Kickstart Scheme is here to help facilitate that.

“It’s great to see New Directions Education give an opportunity to Dylan and he’s really making the most of it. This is exactly what we need to see as we emerge from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

Delivered through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Kickstart Scheme provides for minimum wage up to 25 hours a week and employers of all sizes can apply. New Directions Education tops up Dylan’s six-month contract to 40 hours a week, and also pays above the minimum wage required.

New Directions Education is part of the New Directions Group, which comprises of award-winning companies whose purpose is to support communities throughout the UK via their recruitment, care and employee and vetting checks services.