Antony Gormley statue to take centre stage at new Kirklees College building

Kirklees College is thrilled to announce that the new Pioneer Higher Skills Centre in Dewsbury will feature an Antony Gormley statue when it opens later this year.

The statue, by Angel of the North sculptor Gormley, will sit on top of the Victorian building, formerly known as Pioneer House is an iconic grade 2 listed building that has been renovated and transformed into a new higher skills learning centre.

The project has been part-funded through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal, delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and the LEP, supported by Kirklees Council, The Heritage Lottery Fund and The Dewsbury Townscape Heritage Initiative.

New facilities in Pioneer Higher Skills Centre will include modern classrooms, science laboratories, libraries, creative workshops, photography studio, IT suites, gallery, recreation areas, hair and beauty therapy salons, meeting rooms as well as a coffee shop and bistro.

Oliver Boothroyd from Kirklees College said: “Bringing an Antony Gormley statue to Kirklees College has been in planning for over three years. Our early discussions with his team explaining the heritage and regeneration work in Dewsbury was key to bringing this project to life.

We have been supported by both the Arts Council and Kirklees Council and as well as bringing this work to our new Pioneer Higher Skills Centre we will also be launching a school’s engagement project in Kirklees. This project will enable the college and the local community to interact with all audiences, making people aware of public sculpture and of the arts, and will benefit all ages within the local community and beyond.”

A VIP opening event is planned to take place later this year and an open day for the public is to follow.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page