Accountancy body supports Get the Jump Skills for Life campaign

ACCA highlights the range of starting points – including T-levels – to become a qualified accountant

Ahead of this year’s English exam results days, (Thursday 18th and Thursday 25th August 2022) accountancy professional body ACCA is urging young people to remember there are many ways to start a rewarding career in finance and accountancy.

While results day will be a day of celebration for many, for some young people it may bring disappointment and worry about career plans. As an organisation with a founding mission to ensure the accountancy profession is accessible to everyone everywhere, ACCA is pleased to support Get the Jumpfrom the Department for Education

The Get the Jump Skills for Life campaign brings together, all education and training choices for young people in one place.

With exams back after the Pandemic, experts are predicting a drop in grades and a widening of the disadvantage gap and intense competition for university places. All these concerns suggest that many students may miss out on the university course they were hoping to pursue, however ACCA says there are good alternatives.

The professional body highlights the range of starting points to become a qualified accountant, irrespective of school exam results. These include Foundations in Accountancy, the ACCA qualification, and Higher apprenticeships in England.

Gemma Gathercole, Strategic Engagement Lead, UK, says:

‘Congratulations to all students receiving results this summer. No matter your ambitions, we know that accountancy qualifications and the understanding of business they deliver, open doors to all sizes of business and in every sector of the economy.’

ACCA is particularly pleased to back the launch of T-Levels in Accounting this September. Partnering with Pearson, ACCA has supported the development of the syllabus content and materials. ACCA is working with its college and employer networks, helping them to prepare for delivery. ACCA is determined to help students who complete the two-year Accounting T-Level to continue their accountancy journey to membership.

Gemma concluded: ‘We strive to ensure our qualifications are as accessible and flexible as possible because we know that many of our members have overcome a range of setbacks and disadvantages to carve out successful careers in finance, making a fantastic contribution to the English economy and society along the way.’

ACCA highlights that any young person considering future options can explore more about careers in accountancy.

