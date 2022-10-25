Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Best in Wales accolade for Cambrian Training Company

Duncan Foulkes October 25, 2022
A leading training company has been named the Best Work Based Apprenticeship Provider in Wales by Corporate Vision Magazine.

Cambrian Training Company, which has offices in Welshpool, Llanelli, Builth Wells, Holyhead and Colwyn Bay, received the accolade in Corporate Vision’s Education & Training Awards 2022.

“Our awards have always been centred around recognising and rewarding the determination, ambition and excellence of the world’s finest educators – from the key education providers, to training specialists and educational technology innovators,” said Corporate Vision.

The magazine says Cambrian Training Company has “forged an incredible reputation through its work-based apprenticeship programmes”.

The company is praised for its innovations in digital learning, support for learners, partnerships with employers across Wales and for working closely with the Welsh Government, qualification awarding bodies and communities.

“For over 25 years, the multi-award-winning Cambrian Training has been delivering expert training in a range of industry sectors, defining it as a leading figure within its field of apprenticeships in Wales,” says Corporate Vision.

“It’s training officers, who are both devoted and enthusiastic, are professionals within a plethora of diverse sectors, including – but not limited to – hospitality, food and drink manufacturing, sustainable resource management, and business.

“Busting the myths and misconceptions surrounding apprenticeships comes naturally with this task, and it is something that Cambrian Training is deeply passionate about. The company wants to shine a light on the array of positives that work-based training provides to both learners and businesses.”

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said: “I am delighted that the company and its staff have been recognised for their work in delivering apprenticeships across Wales, especially after the challenges that we all faced during the pandemic.

“This award is also an endorsement for all the work we do to help apprentices and employers achieve their respective goals.”

Picture caption:

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Arwyn Watkins, OBE and director of quality and skills Anne Jones with staff members Haydn Lloyd, Cai Watkins, Jack Brets, Jacqueline Jones and Cath Watkin.

Duncan Foulkes

