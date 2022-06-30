Brand new FE dog grooming training school opens in Stalybridge

Dog groomers of the future will soon be able to qualify at a state-of-the-art school which is set to open in Stalybridge.

There is a national shortage of dog groomers, and students looking to qualify in the profession will be able to learn from veteran animal experts at Four Paws Groom School, inside Groomingtails dog groomers in Buckton Vale Road, Carrbrook.

The school opens on July 1, and is being run by Nicki Wilde, who has had a prestigious 30 year career in the industry.

Nicki, 46 has competed in grooming competitions at a high level, and has traveled all over the country with show poodle Rossi.

And the top groomer is looking forward to moving from Keighley, West Yorkshire to Stalybridge the week that the school opens, and meeting new and potential students.

She said: “I’m really excited to be moving to the village. It looks lovely, I have already joined some online community groups and everyone has been so welcoming. I can’t wait to open Four Paws Groom School alongside managing the needs of the current Groomingtails customers.

“Dog grooming provides a high level of job satisfaction. It is hard work, but also really creative and there are lots of ways to advance and improve in the industry.

“You can compete, you can excel in new grooming styles, you can open your own salon in your backyard. The courses that we offer give students the skills they need to have a flying start.”

Four Paws Groom School provides iPET Network qualifications, the only qualifications which are actually designed by dog groomers.

“I love these courses because they are flexible and you can work at your own pace, they are also very thorough. I wish iPET Network had existed when I was starting out.” Added Nicki.

And with an ever increasing demand for dog grooming services, due to the pandemic puppy boom, Nicki says that she may well be looking to recruit local people and exceptional students in the future.

She said: “Dog grooming is definitely a growth industry, and we hope that Four Paws Groom School will grow too, and that we will be recruiting soon.”

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty, who founded the iPET Network, said:

“We are so excited that Nicki will be offering our courses at the new school in Stalybridge and that a new Four Paws Groom School training location has been added. With schools in Cheshire, Herefordshire, Kent and now Greater Manchester, Four Paws Groom School is giving more people than ever opportunity to study and work with animals.

“There is a huge need for more qualified dog groomers, and becoming qualified boosts the industry and gives students a head start on their road to excellence.

“Good luck Nicki, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for the business!”

For a complete guide to becoming a dog groomer visit www.ipetnetwork.co.uk/guides/a-guide-to-becoming-a-dog-groomer/

Published in