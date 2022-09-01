CAVC Rider – a new, free bus service for Cardiff and Vale College students and staff

On 5th September Cardiff Bus will launch CAVC Rider – a new bus service for Cardiff and Vale Collegeand staff.

Free of charge to the College’s students and staff, the bus service will travel between CAVC sites Mondays to Fridays from 8am-6pm. Cardiff Bus will provide a bus and staff for the pilot service, which will be reviewed each term.

Students and staff can board the bus at City Centre Campus and be at the College’s International Sports Campus or House of Sport in Leckwith by 9am, with services running between sites throughout the day until 6pm.

There will also be services to Barry Campus and CAVC International Centre for Aerospace Training (ICAT) at Cardiff Airport. An additional bus service will run from Barry Station to the Barry Campus on Colcot Road.

The service will improve access to Barry Campus and ICAT, and enable students from all campuses to have increased access to the College’s Sports Academies. It will also enable closer student and course collaboration across campuses.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James said: “We are extremely grateful to Cardiff Bus for providing us with CAVC Rider. It will vastly improve access to all of our campuses for all of our students, providing them with additional opportunities and the ability to save on fuel costs and help the environment.”

More information, and a timetable, can be found on the Cardiff Bus website here: https://www.cardiffbus.com/college-bus-travel

