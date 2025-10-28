Connect2Care launches Three New Sector Sub Brands

Connect2Care, a leading provider of training and apprenticeships for the care, early years, and funeral sectors, has unveiled a major brand evolution — introducing three new sector-specialist sub-brands: Connect2EarlyYears, Connect2AdultCare, and Connect2FuneralServices.

This evolution gives each sector its own identity, focus, and dedicated support, reflecting Connect2Care’s mission of training people who care for others.

Each division has been created to meet the specific needs of its industry, recognising that early years, adult care, and funeral services each have their own culture, challenges, and skill requirements. The new structure ensures learners and employers receive training that is relevant, practical, and tailored to their world.

Nurturing the Adult Care Teams of Tomorrow

The team at Connect2AdultCare understands that one size never fits all.

All trainers are former carers, team leaders, or service managers who know first-hand the pressures and complexities of adult care. Their lived experience brings empathy, understanding, and credibility to every programme – helping providers build confident, capable teams that deliver safe, person-centred care.

Starting Strong in Early Years

Connect2EarlyYears delivers training designed specifically for the early years sector, recognising it as a specialist profession that shapes children’s futures.

Each programme is tailored to the unique needs of early years providers and aligns with Ofsted frameworks, safeguarding requirements, and the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) statutory framework.

The sector-specific offer, including the unique Early Years Chef apprenticeship, is designed and delivered by former practitioners who understand the realities of nursery, pre-school, and childminding environments.

This practical, hands-on approach equips every learner with the skills, confidence, and insight needed to deliver the highest standards of early education and care.

Training for Funeral Professionals, by Funeral Professionals

Connect2FuneralServices is unique – the only training provider that specialises in apprenticeships and training for the funeral sector, delivered by former funeral home directors and arrangers.

Its focus is on empathy, dignity, and professional standards, recognising the emotional demands that working in funeral services entails. With new legislation on the horizon, now is the right time for funeral businesses to invest in training to meet future challenges.

Courses provided by Connect2FuneralServices offer learners the opportunity to build meaningful, rewarding careers in a vital yet often-overlooked profession.

Brands Built for the Future

This rebrand marks a significant step forward for Connect2Care, now a fully sector-specialist training provider.

Each division is powered by trainers who have walked in their learners’ shoes and understand the unique challenges, regulations, and expectations of their industries.

Connect2Care’s approach is never “off-the-shelf” — it is authentic, relevant, and rooted in lived experience. Employers who partner with Connect2Care can be confident their teams will emerge skilled, motivated, and ready to make a real difference.

Kirsty Simmonds, Connect2Cares National Sector Lead said:

“We’ve always delivered training across early years, adult care, and funeral services – but now we’re giving each sector its own platform. By creating dedicated divisions, we’re showing that we understand each sector, putting specialist expertise front and centre, and making it clear that we’re part of these industries. Employers and learners alike can feel confident they’re working with a training partner who speaks their language and understands their needs.”