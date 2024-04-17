Cross Country Trains keep on track by becoming patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

CrossCountry Trains is proud to announce its partnership with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance as its latest patrons. This strategic collaboration underscores CrossCountry’s commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion and social mobility within its workforce and the broader community.

At CrossCountry we are proud to support all new Drivers and Onboard crew with a nationally recognised apprenticeship standard. We have also expanded our offer to include, mangers at all levels within our business (from newly appointed managers to Executive Board Members), the wider support team and head office colleagues. CrossCountry was ranked a ‘Top 100 Employer’ in 2023 and we are also proud members of ‘The 5% Club’ – companies who are committed to have at least 5% of their employees in ‘earn and learn’ positions. Furthermore, CrossCountry won an award for ‘Quality of Apprenticeship’ provision in 2023. The apprenticeship programme is going from strength to strength.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is a leading organisation dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within apprenticeship programs across various industries. By becoming patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, Cross Country Trains reinforces its dedication to creating opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive in the rail industry and their other employment opportunities.

“We are delighted to become patrons of The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and look forward to a working with the team at the alliance over the coming months.

Apprenticeships are a key part of our future strategy for business growth and improvement and we believe this will be further enhanced with a diverse workforce, that represents the communities we serve. The rail industry is predicting a huge shortfall in qualified and competent colleagues due to the current age profile of the workforce, it is therefore vital that we engage widely to recruit and train the next generation of the ‘railway family’ to continue to deliver the best possible service for our customers.” Said Caren Alderwick, Head of Apprenticeships and Operational Training

As patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, Cross Country Trains will actively support initiatives aimed at promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within apprenticeship and skills programmes. This partnership will involve collaborating with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance to develop and implement strategies for attracting, recruiting, and retaining apprentices from underrepresented communities.

“We are delighted to welcome Cross Country Trains as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion will undoubtedly strengthen our collective efforts to create more inclusive apprenticeship opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds.” Said Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance & Pathway Group

Cross Country Trains’ collaboration with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance reflects a shared vision of building a more inclusive and equitable workforce for the future. Through this partnership, both organisations aim to drive positive change and empower individuals from all backgrounds to pursue rewarding careers in the rail industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cross Country Trains as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion is a testament to their dedication in creating inclusive pathways for talent development. This partnership will undoubtedly enrich apprenticeship opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds, driving positive change within the industry.” Said Safaraz Ali, CEO Pathway Group and Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

Paul Fitzgerald, EDI Manager at CrossCountry added:

“Our commitment to equality and Inclusion is of paramount importance and therefore we are delighted to be part of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Operating in a multicultural society developing the talents and ingenuity of individuals who can contribute to a culture where inclusion and equality are key elements to our success. We look forward to this exciting partnership.”