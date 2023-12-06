Educ8 Training wins ‘People-Led Growth’ award at Wales’ Fast 50

Educ8 Training Group has won special recognition for ‘People-Led Growth’ at Wales’ 25th anniversary Fast Growth 50 Awards event in Cardiff.

This news follows on from the company being placed 5th in the ‘Best Large Company to Work For in the UK’ awards, where Educ8 proudly celebrated yet another milestone – retaining its place in the top 5 for the 3rd consecutive year.

Celebrating 25 years and welcoming over 1,100 guests to the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales’ Fast Growth 50 event marks the largest ever assembly of Welsh business talent, recognising the incredible achievements of the fastest growing businesses in Wales.

Since starting in 1999, Wales’ Fast Growth 50 have given a platform to businesses to gain recognition for their achievements and contributes significantly to the Welsh economy. As of this year, the Fast Growth 50 Index expanded its reach nationally, unveiling an extensive list highlighting the 50 fastest growing businesses across seven nations and regions of the UK.

Educ8 Training Group marked its inaugural invitation to the event this year, sharing the stage with AerFin, ALS People, CP Hire GB, FlyForm, Freshwater, Pro Steel Engineering Limited, Smart Solutions Group and Yolk Recruitment Ltd. Winners are chosen based on their turnover growth over a two-year period, recognising their ability to scale rapidly and sustainably. Sponsored by the Cardiff Capital Region, the ‘People-Led Growth’ award showcases Educ8’s people-led approach to phenomenal growth.

Grant Santos, Chief Executive at Educ8 said:

“We are so proud to have won the special recognition for ‘People-Led Growth’ award. This is a superb achievement and recognises the substantial growth that we’ve have had over the last couple of years.

The award encapsulates who we are as a business. Our growth and success has, and will continue to be a result of the fantastic people who make Educ8 such a great place to work.”

This year Educ8 Training Group has gone from strength to strength and remains at the forefront of innovation in the sector. From launching their brand-new Energy and Carbon Management apprenticeship to help support the Welsh Government’s target of becoming a net zero nation by 2050, to pioneering Virtual Reality (VR) in hair salons across South Wales. Educ8 is dedicated to offering innovative programmes that empower individuals to excel in their role.

Jude Holloway, Managing Director at Educ8, added:

“2023 has been a monumental year for us as a group and this award is a testament to our people and our values. This award recognises and celebrates all the hard work and dedication of our staff across the Educ8 Group.

Dylan Jones Evans, Founder of Fast Growth 50, said:

“After 25 years of the Wales Fast Growth 50, the performance of Educ8 demonstrates that entrepreneurial businesses are still driving prosperity and growth across the nation whilst generating wealth and jobs in their local communities. Most important of all, their success stories will hopefully inspire others to follow a similar journey.

With fifty Welsh firms generating nearly £600 million of additional turnover and creating over 2,000 new jobs between 2020 and 2022, this year’s list demonstrates yet again how innovation, enterprise and sheer hard work can make a real difference in all sectors from construction to financial services to technology.”

If you’re interested in starting your journey with Educ8 Training Group, please visit here to discover the variety of qualifications and apprenticeships they have to offer.

Published in