EPA 2023 Awards – winners announced!

End point assessment organisations celebrate success at the EPA 2023 Awards.

Over 150 delegates attended the annual EPA conference, awards and exhibition held at Warwick Conferences on 18 May.

The EPA Awards recognises the contributions made by end point assessment organisations to apprentices, employers and to education and skills in England over the past year.

Thanks to our independent panel of judges:

Becci Newton, Director, Public Policy Research at Institute for Employment Studies

Simon Bozzoli, Founder and CEO at LDN

Kasim Choudry, Multicultural Apprenticeship Ambassador Pathway Group

Tom Bewick, FAB Chief Executive, said:

“We’re delighted to have received so many entries for our second EPA Awards, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of end point assessment organisations. All the entries were of a really high standard and demonstrate the commitment of our EPAO members to high-quality assessment practices for apprentices, employers and the wider FE sector.

“There was tough competition for the winners of each of the four EPAO categories, and our thanks to our esteemed judges who had the very difficult job of selecting our four winners.

“I hope these inaugural awards will inspire other EPAOs who didn’t enter this year, apply next year.

“All the EPAO winners today will now be put forward for consideration to a separate independent judging panel deciding the prestigious FAB2023 Awards.

“That’s where these organisations will find out who has won EPAO of the Year 2023!”

The winners are:

Multi standards EPAO of the year (SME) – ETA (ETC Awards Ltd)

Multi standards EPAO of the year (50 + on payroll) – Highfield Qualifications

Specialist sector based EPAO of the year – CIOB

Best collaboration to deliver EPA Services – NCFE, in partnership with NHS England

Note: The Federation of Awarding Bodies is the collective voice of the awarding and assessment industry. Our membership includes over 110 recognised awarding organisations. A list of our regulated members can be found here.

