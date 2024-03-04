Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto initiative launches to address imminent skills crisis

The UK-based Manifesto, with founding members Deluxe and Vizrt, will create a united front of international media industry leaders to address the skills shortage across the media technology sector.

Today the Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto, alongside its founding members Deluxe and Vizrt, launches its initiative to build a global agreement and approach to address the skills crisis facing the media technology industry.

The Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto is a new membership organisation that aims to create an agreed international infrastructure with guiding principles, actions and initiatives that CEOs, companies and individuals can align on to have greater impact on the problem.

Carrie Wootten, Co-Founder of the Global Media and Entertainment Talent Manifesto, said:

‘’As an industry we need to work collectively and collaboratively across the global sector to address this imminent skills crisis. Sharing good practice and delivering new initiatives that have impact to drive the pipeline of talent into the industry is absolutely vital. We also need to educate and inspire young people about the breadth of roles across our industry and we’ll be working with education institutions across the globe.”

Alongside Vizrt and Deluxe as founding members, the Manifesto also has an active supporting network of industry leading organisations, including: A + E Networks, AMD, BBC, Dell, DTG, Harmonic, Imagine Communications, ITV, Media City Odense, Microsoft, Redholt, Signiant, SMPTE UK, SWR, Tek Systems and WarnerBros.Discovery.

Carrie Wootten, Co-Founder of the Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto, continues:

“Together these founding members and support network create an impressive force of knowledge, concern and drive to find solutions to this issue for the sector,”

“Partnering with industry leaders, Deluxe and Vizrt, is crucial to elevate and support our mission, we are delighted that they join us as we navigate this challenge.”

Cath Webb, Corporate and CSR Comms Lead at Vizrt, says:

“Inspiring the next generation is our mission for what we like to call our ‘Future Vizion’ at Vizrt. Like all leading organizations in our industry we are concerned about the growing skills shortage, especially for our customers. Whether it’s hosting workshops at universities, volunteering at science & technology festivals, or hosting taster sessions for students in our offices; we are determined to use our time to elevate the presence of our industry in schools and inspire the next generation of content creators,”

Dushi Thangarajah, SVP, Localization and Fulfillment, Deluxe, says

“People come into the Media and Entertainment industry from every direction possible, it’s about having an interest and being tenacious. Skills from all backgrounds make us all more knowledgeable, and there is a role for everyone.”

“At Deluxe, it’s also imperative to have a presence with the next generation by lecturing at schools, having students visit facilities and being active at recruiting events for schools. There’s a place for everyone in this industry.”

In 2024 the Manifesto will focus on five key projects that will raise the profile of the industry internationally as a viable and creative career path for students to follow. The year will culminate with the creation of a physical manifesto that members will sign their names to and commit to deliverables and actions to take forward. Knowledge-sharing and collaboration on the physical manifesto will take place at IBC this year at a “World Cafe” event.

For more information about the Global Media & Entertainment Talent Manifesto and to register you interest in joining the “World Cafe”, please visit:

www.mediatalentmanifesto.com