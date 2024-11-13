Cassie Showcases at Science for Development

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) science student was amongst young people from across the island of Ireland showcasing her science project at a special event in Dublin recently.

Cassie Caldwell, (19), from Cloughy near Portaferry, a HNC Applied Science student at SERC’s Bangor Campus, was invited to showcase her innovative research on natural antibacterial substance at Science for Development, hosted in collaboration by Self Help Africa and Irish Aid and the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ireland, at Iveagh House, Dublin.

The event highlighted student projects tackling global challenges such as health, food security, and renewable energy. The students had the unique opportunity to engage with experts and peers from the fields of development, education, science, and technology.

Also present were the Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Seán Fleming, and Dr Tony Scott, Co-Founder of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Cassie presented her project entitled ‘Could natural antibacterial substances be effective enough to be developed to replace antibiotics?’ which was highly commended at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in January 2024.