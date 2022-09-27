IN4 Group’s Skills City to train over 1000 people from underrepresented groups into tech careers and apprenticeship starts

IN4 Group, a leading provider of skills, innovation and start-up growth services, is set to train over 1000 people from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds into technology careers and apprenticeships starts, after multiple government contract wins to the value of £3.5 million through its Skills City operation.

Based at innovation hub HOST, the Home of Skills & Technology in Salford, Skills City now works across the UK, having secured regional contract wins in the North West, North East and the Midlands.

This includes contracts from the Department for Education Skills Bootcamps Wave 3 bid to deliver its unique ‘accelerated apprenticeships’ model that fast-tracks people from Skills Bootcamps into technology apprenticeships, with learners qualifying in less time than the current standard through accredited training.

Skills City provides people across its seven digital Skills Bootcamps, which includes cyber security, software engineering, games development and immersive technologies, with training and development support over 12-16 weeks.

This helps prepare them for a guaranteed job interview which takes them into entry-level roles or careers that go straight into Level 3-5 apprenticeships with a local employer, connecting to Skills City’s employer network of over 3000 jobs and apprenticeships.

The fully funded Skills Bootcamps are aimed at increasing fair access to technology careers, particularly for those from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Skills City has supported people from a variety of backgrounds, including return to work mums, Uber drivers, security guards, ex-military and hospitality workers into roles as cloud engineers and data analysts among others.

Over 32 per cent of learners were female and more than 56 per cent were from Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups, with 51 per cent unemployed at the start of their course.

With a focus on innovation and meeting employer demands for digital talent, Skills City will be introducing new Skills Bootcamps in data analytics and cloud engineering with sustainability which will be targeted at future-proofing jobs and the emerging green economy.

Mo Isap, CEO of IN4 Group, said: “We designed a unique blueprint to give employers and learners choice and our ambition was always to operate across the UK with Skills City, so we could help fast-track even more people who previously wouldn’t have had access to these opportunities into world-class technology careers.

“We focus on supporting the ‘broken arrows’ – people who have had life challenges, difficulties and been disadvantaged in some way. It’s their resilience and fortitude with life experience that employers seek. We add the knowledge of technology and they become world beaters!

“We’re excited to have reached this significant landmark and grown our Skills City offering to operate nationally and support over 1000 people, giving employers the most diverse, qualified and employment-ready talent, and boosting jobs and prosperity in the UK regions.”

Applications for Skills City are now open

