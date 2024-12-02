Joinery Apprentice Secures Second Place at SkillBuild National Final 2024

Bradford College Apprenticeships continue to deliver outstanding results, as Level 2 Joinery Apprentice Ahmed Shakir clinched second place in the Joinery category at the SkillBuild National Final 2024

Delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), SkillBuild is the UK’s largest multi-trade competition for construction trainees and apprentices.



This year’s National Final, held from 19th to 21st November at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, brought together skilled competitors to tackle high-pressure challenges that showcased their expertise and adaptability.

Ahmed’s journey with Bradford College began in 2021, when he enrolled on a Carpentry and Joinery course, completing both Level 1 and Level 2 over two years. Eager to further develop his skills, he joined Abrahams & Carlisle in September 2023 to begin his apprenticeship in Bench Joinery.

Ahmed’s preparation for the National Final began with an impressive performance at the SkillBuild Regional Competition held in York in July, where his high score earned him a spot among the UK’s top joinery apprentices.

At the Marshall Arena, Ahmed faced three intense days of competition, constructing an intricate arched door with a display frame.

Reflecting on the event, Ahmed said: “Being part of the CITB SkillBuild 2024 Final was amazing. The level of competition was very high, with eight regional winners from across the UK. To finish second in the Joinery category was a complete surprise, but I’m so proud of what I achieved.”

Jonathan Hemingway, Director at Abrahams & Carlisle, expressed his pride in Ahmed’s performance: “Making the final was an achievement in itself, but finishing second overall is a credit to Ahmed’s skill and dedication. He approached the challenges with determination and professionalism, and we’re incredibly proud of him.”

This year’s SkillBuild National Final highlighted the exceptional talent within the construction industry. Across three days, competitors were tasked with constructing intricate projects within an 18-hour timeframe. The challenges tested their technical expertise, precision, time management, and ability to perform under pressure.

The event also drew thousands of visitors, showcasing the diverse skills and rewarding career opportunities available in the construction industry.

Ahmed’s achievements add to Bradford College’s proud legacy of excellence in apprenticeship training. Our apprenticeships are designed to equip students with practical skills and connect them with industry leaders like Abrahams & Carlisle.

The College has supported hundreds of apprentices in building fulfilling careers and achieving their professional goals, with recent Qualification Achievement Rates (QAR) reports revealing Bradford College as one of England’s top five large Further Education colleges for apprenticeship achievement rates.

Ahmed is already looking forward to the possibility of competing in SkillBuild 2025, aiming to build on this year’s success. His journey stands as a testament to the opportunities that apprenticeships can offer.