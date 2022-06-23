Sustainable Forestry Skills Training Programme Launches in Wales 

Tilhill (@TilhillForestry), the UK’s leading forest management, timber harvesting and landscaping company, and Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc, the UK’s first listed natural capital investment company, are proud to be launching the Foresight Sustainable Forestry Skills Training Programme, an exciting opportunity for potential candidates based in South Wales.

Working in partnership with Coleg Cambria Llysfasi to deliver the programme, local people in South Wales will receive fully-funded three-weekly training sessions in August, September and October which will include forestry-related activities such as tree planting, PA1 and PA6, Quad bike, Basic Chainsaw skills, First Aid training and much more.

Over the last 70+ years, Tilhill has planted more than 1 billion trees and, as a private company, has the greatest number of professionally qualiﬁed managers, specialising in woodland creation and management and timber harvesting. Successful candidates will be assigned a Tilhill mentor to advise on the development of their forestry career.

David Edwards, Forestry Director at Tilhill says of the initiative: “It gives us great pleasure to be able to offer this exciting opportunity to join forces with the Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company and be part of encouraging people to help reshape the future of our environment and the forest industry.

There is no training, experience, or previous qualifications necessary in order to apply. We’re looking for candidates based in South Wales who are highly motivated, driven, enthusiastic, reliable and adaptable. This would be perfect for anyone within agriculture, farming or contractor-based roles or anyone who wants to start a career locally within the forestry sector.”

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc invests in UK forestry and afforestation schemes and is primarily focused on increasing sustainable UK timber supply. Its approach to sustainable forestry is closely aligned with five of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and encompasses protecting the natural environment, enhancing biodiversity levels, making a positive contribution to carbon sequestration, and supporting rural communities. Its forestry schemes in Wales, Scotland, and England are playing an important role in twin fights against climate change and biodiversity loss.

Richard Kelly, Co-Lead of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company plc says: “We are proud to have launched with Tilhill our Forestry Skills Training Programme – an exciting development which will benefit local communities by supporting their participation in the opportunities created by afforestation-related land use change. The initiative will directly help rural farming communities adapt to afforestation-related land use change by providing local community members with the skills, training, qualifications, and safety equipment required to seek employment in the forestry sector”

