learndirect Adds Influencer-Driven LEAP Academy to its Newly Formed Fitness Faculty

learndirect has strengthened its position in the health and fitness education industry by acquiring LEAP Academy, the fastest-growing training provider in the health and fitness sector.

The UK’s leading online education business has announced the acquisition of LEAP Academy, a leading provider of recognised online qualifications in personal training and nutrition.

From today, LEAP courses will form part of a newly created health and fitness faculty, which also includes qualifications delivered by The Training Room, a well-established fitness brand acquired by learndirect in June.

LEAP is known for working with high profile personal trainers and influencers to help drive the market and connect with fitness enthusiasts.

Their social media presence and line-up of influential ambassadors has accelerated business growth, tapping into the digital demand for content, with 40% of young people turning to TikTok and Instagram before Google.

Having developed and launched 12 courses since its inception in January 2022, LEAP Academy – founded by siblings Mitch and Talilla Henchoz – will expand their outreach to people looking to become personal trainers, nutritionists, or those who want to enhance their knowledge in healthy living.

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Group Chief Executive Officer at learndirect, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome LEAP Academy into the learndirect Digital Group, joining a fitness faculty that is designed to prepare health and fitness enthusiasts for success in a growing industry. They’re currently training over 1200 students in the UK, and now under learndirect’s umbrella, LEAP will expand their reach, connecting with people at varying stages of their health and fitness career journey. This latest acquisition signifies our continuous growth as we aim to cement ourselves as the go-to online brand for professional development.”

Mitch Henchoz, Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer at LEAP Academy, said:

“We are very excited to be joining learndirect’s leading health and fitness faculty. learndirect are the market leaders in online education and their expertise will be invaluable for the next stage of LEAP’s growth. As part of the learndirect Digital Group we will have the resources to expand our course range and provide high-quality education to even more students.”

Since 2011, the demand for personal trainers has been rising year on year in the UK, with more than 25,000 personal trainers registered in 2022. Given that the industry is estimated to be worth around £631m alone in the UK, it’s no surprise that pursuing a career in this sector is popular.

LEAP Academy’s flexible, self-paced, online qualifications have provided the opportunity for individuals to re-train into the health and fitness industry by fitting their study schedule around their current work and life commitments.

This announcement comes at an exciting time for learndirect following the recent acquisition of The Training Room and multiple course launches, including degree pathways that offer learners an alternative to traditional university.

The online education business is constantly innovating to meet the evolving demand of the modern digital-first learner.

