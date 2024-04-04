Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and Learning and Work Institute announce strategic partnership to advance research in apprenticeships and skills

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (MAA) is proud to announce a strategic research partnership with Learning and Work Institute (L&W). This collaboration takes forward both organisations’ commitment to advance research in apprenticeships and skills, to improve opportunities for underrepresented communities in the workforce.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is a pioneering organisation dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and social mobility within apprenticeship and skills programmes. MAA works tirelessly to create pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds to access high-quality apprenticeships and skills provision, ensuring that opportunities for better careers are accessible to all.

As an independent organisation focused on lifelong learning and better work, L&W has consistently promoted fair access to apprenticeships and technical education. L&W’s research has helped to establish the evidence base on what works in supporting in-work progression, including through improving the quality of, and widening access to, skills provision.

As a strategic partner, L&W will work with MAA to drive positive change in the inclusivity and effectiveness of apprenticeships and skills provision. Joint research projects will generate evidence on the impact of apprenticeships on diverse communities and identify best practices for improving equity, diversity and social mobility. The partners will use insights to develop new ideas, policy asks and support advocacy efforts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Learning and Work Institute as our Research Strategic Partner. This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in our mission to promote diversity and inclusion within apprenticeship programmes. In this exciting partnership, we can leverage L&W’s expertise in research and policy analysis to drive meaningful change and create pathways to success for individuals from all underrepresented backgrounds.” – Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director, Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance.

Emily Jones, Deputy Director, Learning and Work Institute:

“We are delighted to have become The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance’s Research Strategic Partner. Apprenticeships are an important way for people to develop their skills and build a career, and for employers to meet their skills needs. But access to apprenticeships is unequal and some groups are missing out. By collaborating with MAA, we want to grow the evidence base on what works in widening access to apprenticeships and improving outcomes for all.”

Safaraz Ali, CEO Pathway Group and Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance:

“As the founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, I am delighted to announce our partnership with Learning and Work Institute as Research Strategic Partners. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity within apprenticeship programmes. With L&W’s expertise in research and education, we are poised to drive positive change and create more equitable opportunities for individuals and communities from all walks of life.”