National award for North Wales carer who changed career to make a difference

Immediate: November 21, 2022

Changing career to become a domiciliary care team leader has paid dividends for Boglárka-Tunde Incze who celebrated success at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2022.

Boglárka, who is originally from Transylvania but now lives in Llanrug, near Caernarfon, was named Foundation Apprentice of the Year at the virtual awards ceremony.

The awards showcased the outstanding achievements, during unprecedented times, of employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners.

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW) and headline sponsor Openreach.

Delighted to have won the award, Boglárka said: “It means a lot to win this award which shows that is doesn’t matter where you come from; if you work hard, you can achieve anything.

“Apprenticeships have given me another chance and opportunity to develop a career in health and social care because I started from zero.

“I am eager to continue my learning journey as I aspire to become an assessor, which will enable me to make a difference to individuals much like myself who want to increase the knowledge and understanding of working in care.”

Apprenticeships have already helped Boglárka to make a difference to the lives of people she cares for and works with.

Having lived in Wales with her husband and two children for six years, she initially used a Bachelor of Computer Sciences Degree to work for international companies.

To earn more money to help buy a family home in Wales, she took on an extra role as a part-time carer, supporting people in their homes, and enjoyed the work so much that she changed career during the pandemic.

She has now completed Levels 2 and 3 Apprenticeships in Health and Social Care with Itec Skills and Employment and wants to qualify as an assessor.

A Welsh learner, Boglárka has been a Marie Curie healthcare assistant for more than a year, providing care and support for patients with terminal illness and has completed a series of courses to upskill.

She also works part-time for Gofal Bro Cyf where she has provided valuable advice to help the company introduce a new and improved care model for clients.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething congratulated Boglárka and all the award winners and finalists. “This Welsh Government has ambitious plans to make Wales an engine for sustainable, inclusive growth and give every young person the best possible start in the world of work,” he said.

“I believe apprenticeships are vital to this vision and that’s why we are investing £366 million over the next three years in the delivery of our apprenticeship programme. I am determined we do all we can as a government to help deliver the long-term economic benefits our young people deserve.

“We are a small country but we have big ambitions, and our aim is to foster a culture in Wales where recruiting an apprentice is the norm for employers.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. For more information about recruiting an apprentice, visit: https://gov.wales/apprenticeships-genius-decision or call 03000 603000.

Picture caption:

Boglárka-Tunde Incze, Foundation Apprentice of the Year.

Published in