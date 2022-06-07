New Industry, Same Skills: Using transferrable skills in 2022

According to YouGov research, almost half a million Brits now think it’s easy to find a job. This is even more true for those using their current skillset to transfer from their current industry to another, taking advantage of pursuing passions and utilising transferrable skills..

In light of the increasing number of Brits looking to change their profession and take advantage of the current job market, Quotesearcher.com has looked into some of the ways people can utilise their existing skills to change the current industry they’re working in to pursue new career options.

The Great Resignation – why Brits are choosing to leave their jobs in 2022

First coined in the US, “the great resignation” has also been widely reported in the UK as an elevated number of workers have quit their jobs since Spring 2021. Although it’s something that came into light due to many reflecting on their roles during the pandemic, previously, some of the top reasons Brits quit their jobs also included:

Low salary

Job tenure

Monotonous or boring work

Length of commute/job location

Today, however, another contributing factor is that Brits now find their jobs lack meaning.

The importance of transferrable skills

It may not feel like it, but in reality, moving from one industry to another can be a relatively smooth transition, no matter how unrelated.

Soft skills, such as communication and social skills, are always desirable in any working situation. For those wanting a change, they are some of the most interchangeable – not only do they help with engaging with colleagues and any people-facing roles.

While they are the most transferrable, that doesn’t mean hard skills developed for a specific role/industry won’t be helpful from one position to another. Some examples include:

Taxi drivers

With fewer people travelling or finding different methods to travel in recent times, a number of taxi drivers have used their geographical knowledge and time management skills to double up as couriers, food delivery drivers or personal drivers.

Self-employment

Along with many countries worldwide, the UK has seen a massive increase in self-employment over the past decade. People now choose to pursue work and start new businesses that afford them more flexibility and control. In London alone, almost 1 in 5 people are now self-employed, which is only set to rise.

While there is less stability and perks typically associated with working for a business, such as workplace pension contributions and paid annual leave, there can also be more freedom, flexibility and control.

In addition to this, you also can experience new tasks that you may never have encountered as an employee, and a team member, meaning your experience and knowledge will only increase as you take on a multitude of tasks that come with being your own boss.

Hospitality workers

Known for the continuous need for interpersonal skills for customer-facing roles, those working in hospitality looking to change sector can rely on their communication skills and overall friendliness to transition into roles dependent on communication. This includes assistants, telephone-based roles, customer services or retail. These roles also provide ample flexibility with shift work and additional hours.

Published in