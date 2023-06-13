Oxford Business College MD is ScaleUp Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Dr Padmesh Gupta, Managing Director of Oxford Business College, has been announced as a ScaleUp finalist in the prestigious Great British Entrepreneur Awards for the South-East.

Since taking over the reins in 2007, Dr Gupta has transformed Oxford Business College into the fastest-growing Private Higher Education College in the UK. Known for high academic standards and highly qualified staff, the College has over 8,000 students from diverse backgrounds, orientations and cultures.

Dr Gupta’s leadership has helped the college expand from one campus in Oxford to nine campuses across the UK and establish partnerships with multiple UK universities including the University of West London, Ravensbourne University London and Buckinghamshire New University.

Referred to as “The Grammys of Entrepreneurship” by entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den star Steven Bartlett, GBEA receives thousands of award entry applications, so to be shortlisted as a finalist, is already a major achievement.

Dr Gupta, shared his thoughts on the announcement:

“I am delighted to be recognised as a GBEA ScaleUp Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. My vision has always been about transforming people’s lives through education and this recognition is evidence of our continued commitment to bring Higher Education to underprivileged students from diverse backgrounds, including mature learners who often have to work alongside their studies, stay at home mums, refugees and students with settled status.”

It is also a great honour and testament to the hard work of everyone at Oxford Business College – it’s a team effort!”

Founder of The Great British Entrepreneur Awards Francesca James says:

“Every year I am blown away with the quantity and quality of applications we receive, and this year is no exception. The Great British Entrepreneur Awards receives thousands of applications annually and the competition is tough. I am truly inspired by the remarkable accomplishments of this year’s finalists. Their collective achievements of generating over £2.7 billion in turnover and employing over 33,000 people demonstrate the exceptional impact they have made in their industries and communities. These entrepreneurs exemplify the spirit of innovation, resilience, and growth that drives the entrepreneurial landscape in the UK.”

The winners will be announced at the annual GBEA Gala Final on Monday 20th November at the iconic Grosvenor Hotel in London which is usually attended by many of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs.



