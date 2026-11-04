Philip Le Feuvre is announced as new Chief Executive Officer at NCFE

Leading awarding organisation and education charity NCFE has today (4 November) announced three new executive appointments.

Philip Le Feuvre will take up the role of Chief Executive Officer; Kris Todd has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive; and Janine Oliver will become the new Chief Commercial Officer following a thorough and competitive recruitment process.

Deborah Jenkins, Chair of the NCFE Board of Trustees said: “This has been a challenging year for NCFE, irrevocably coloured by the tragic loss of David, but it has brought out the remarkable strength and resilience of our workforce, not least the executive team, who have led the organisation with great skill and compassion without losing any focus on quality. These appointments mark a transition into a new era. We will never forget David, but I am confident that he would have been as delighted as I am to entrust the organisation he loved so much to the leadership of Philip and Kris and the new configuration of our talents. It gives me great pleasure to welcome Philip, Kris and Janine into their new roles.”

Since joining in 2020 as its Chief Strategy Officer, and in more recent years as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Philip has played a leading role in transforming NCFE into a modern and strategic organisation that remains true to its charitable purpose of ensuring no learner is left behind.

Formerly a primary school teacher, Philip brings experience of the role education plays in transforming lives and tackling social inequality. Before joining NCFE, he was part of PwC’s Strategy team in London and Sydney, supporting its clients across the schools, further education, higher education, and employment sectors.

Philip succeeds David Gallagher who passed away earlier this year.

Philip said: “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to lead NCFE, an organisation I care about deeply, into its next chapter. Having spent the past six years with the organisation, and working closely with David, I have seen the commitment and capability of our colleagues, the strength of our relationships with customers and partners, and the difference we can make for learners when we work together.

“NCFE has an extraordinary heritage and a powerful charitable purpose. Our ambition is to build on those foundations, embracing change, innovation and new partnerships to extend our reach and impact. Above all, I want to make sure we stay focused on the people we exist to serve, helping more learners develop the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to succeed.”

Supporting Philip will be Kris Todd, who has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive alongside his existing role as Chief Financial Officer. Kris joined NCFE in 2015 and has been instrumental in shaping the organisation’s strategic direction and ensuring its long-term financial sustainability.

Kris previously worked at Newcastle College Group and has a wealth of experience in understanding how not-for-profit organisations can be run in a professional, commercial way that balances reach and impact with building a sustainable future.

Kris said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of Deputy Chief Executive at NCFE. I love our charity, its infectious people-centred culture, its ambition and its relentless focus on putting the learner at the heart of everything we do. As we look ahead, I am proud to help deliver the strategy that David played such an important role in shaping and a key priority for me will be leading our efforts on growth and diversification, embedding innovation and technologies in our work and exploring new ways to extend our reach and impact both in the UK and around the world.”

Also joining NCFE’s Executive Team is Janine Oliver who has been named Chief Commercial Officer – a newly created role designed to ensure NCFE remains responsive to customer needs, continues to develop high-quality products and services, and creates sustainable growth that supports its educational and charitable objectives.

Since 2023, Janine has worked as NCFE’s Director of Product and Standards and brings more than 20 years’ experience across education, skills, assessment, and workforce development. Throughout her career, she’s held roles delivering programmes of learning to the health sector, including apprenticeships, leadership, coaching, and mentoring, and previously led the learning delivery team at Skills for Health.

Janine said: “I am incredibly proud to be appointed as Chief Commercial Officer at NCFE. Throughout my career, I have been passionate about creating opportunities for learners, supporting educators and employers, and ensuring that high-quality products and services deliver meaningful impact. As we navigate a rapidly changing education and skills landscape, I am excited to work alongside colleagues, customers and partners to strengthen our market position, drive innovation and deliver even greater value. Together, we will continue to put learners at the heart of everything we do, helping more people to realise their potential and succeed.”

The roles have all been confirmed by NCFE’s Board of Trustees following a rigorous three-stage process and will build on the organisation’s strong foundations to continue delivering meaningful impact for learners and educators.