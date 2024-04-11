Press release: Exploring the Intersection of Education and Innovation in Kigali from May 29 – 31

eLearning Africa, the continent’s leading conference and exhibition on digital learning, training, and skills development, is set to convene its 2024 edition from 29-31 May in Kigali, Rwanda. This landmark event, co-hosted by the Ministry of Education, Rwanda, promises to bring together an unprecedented gathering of experts, educators, policymakers, business leaders, and innovators from across Africa and beyond, focusing not only on education but also on crucial aspects of training and skills development.

This year’s theme, “Education Fuels Innovation, Investment Amplifies Skills: Africa’s Vibrant Leap Forward,” highlights the critical interplay between education, investment, and innovation in steering Africa’s future. With over 72 sessions and workshops, eLearning Africa 2024 provides a robust platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration across various sectors, including foundational and higher education, vocational training, workplace and lifelong learning, with a special emphasis on capacity building in vital areas such as 4IR, AI, TVET, tourism, health, agriculture, and other industries pivotal to Africa’s development.

Commenting on the event, the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Claudette Irere, stated:

“Today, there is an increasing need to adopt a blended mode of learning to foster broader access to quality education and resiliency of the education systems, for all students to be prepared for the technological revolution of the 21st century, and beyond.”

The exhibition at eLearning Africa 2024 is the event’s networking hub, hosting leading international and African education, training, and technology companies and institutions. It showcases the full spectrum of innovation in EdTech, from gamified learning apps to online proctoring tools, industry-leading LMSs to augmented reality devices, content providers to explainer videos, and established publishing services to pioneering educational hardware. This diverse and comprehensive mix caters to all academic, corporate, and public sector learning and training needs, making the exhibition a magnet for buyers, analysts, and investors in EdTech.

Elaborating on the significance of the event, Rebecca Stromeyer, CEO & Founder of eLearning Africa, remarked:

“eLearning Africa 2024 reaffirms the continent’s commitment to embracing digital technologies for groundbreaking education and skills development. By fostering cross-sector collaborations, we aim to drive innovation in digital learning, empowering Africa’s youth to lead in the digital age.”

The conference will feature two extraordinary plenary sessions, streamlined to encapsulate the transformative impact of integrating technology with education. The opening session will explore how strategic investments in education can unlock innovation and skill development, contributing to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals. The second plenary session will focus on transformative strategies for education, training, and skills development, highlighting the role of digital innovation in shaping the future workforce.

Keynote speakers include Hon. Minister of Education Gaspard Twagirayezu (Rwanda), Dr. Laila Macharia (Aspen Institute’s Africa Initiative, Kenya), Frank van Cappelle (UNICEF), and Hon. Michael Onyango (Agenda Setter @ 4BM), among others.

With an expected record attendance from across Africa and the globe, eLearning Africa 2024 stands as a pivotal event, defining the trajectory of digital education on the continent.

For more information and registration, visit the Conference Website.