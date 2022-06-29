Rising numbers of doctors join NHS specialty training

More doctors than ever have applied for NHS specialty training programmes with a rise in the number of posts and applicants for the fifth year in a row.

New figures, published by Health Education England (HEE), show that 7894 doctors accepted posts with a fill rate of 99.7 per cent for posts starting in August 2022 which is positive news for patients and the NHS. The data include recruitment for posts in England, across all medical specialities.

Recruitment for posts starting from August this year is now complete, but the next round opens in July, offering further training posts starting in January 2022. Applicants who did not get the training post they wanted are encouraged to meet with their medical supervisors locally for advice and support about their immediate next steps, which may include locally funded Trust training posts, or Specialty and Associate Specialist doctor posts, as well as applying for further recruitment rounds.

Professor Wendy Reid, HEE Director of Education and Quality and Executive Medical Director said:

“For the fifth year in a row we have excellent fill rates across all our medical specialties. This means we will be training more doctors which is good news for patients, the NHS and the profession.

“It is encouraging to see a continued rise in the number of doctors who are keen to join the NHS though this does mean higher competition for posts. We work closely with partners in Trusts, the Royal Colleges and the BMA to support those doctors who were not successful this time so they can review the available options.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

“We’re doing everything we can to bust the Covid backlogs and reduce waiting times for patients. A record 7,800 doctors accepting a place on NHS specialty training, from emergency medicine to cancer specialists, means people will be treated more quickly.

“I am hugely grateful for the record numbers of doctors, nurses and healthcare staff working hard across the NHS to ensure patients get the care they need when they need it.”

Published in