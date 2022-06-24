Shopping Cart

From education to employment
SCHOOL PUPILS STEAM INTO EXCITING CAREERS AT COLLEGE SHOWCASE

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College June 24, 2022
Student at computer
Pupils aged 14 and 15 across Warwickshire and Leicestershire are set to be introduced to employers who have been challenged to inspire them with roles based on science, technology, engineering, the arts and maths. Big brands including Wincanton, Triumph and Winvic are taking part in a showcase run by North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) at its Nuneaton Campus on 5 and 6 July 2022.

The STEAM event is being supported by the Coventry & Warwickshire and the Leicester and Leicestershire Local Enterprise Partnerships, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, Warwickshire Skills Hub, Warwickshire County Council, North Warwickshire Borough Council and the MIRA Technology Institute.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “We’re delighted that so many partners and employers have come together to support our careers showcase which is designed to inspire the workforce of the future. STEAM subjects fuel some fantastic careers, and it is our job to ensure that pupils, and our own students, appreciate the opportunities they have to work in some high-profile areas from addressing climate change to automation, and from AI to robotics and coding. Thanks to this initiative, we are able to welcome pupils from many different schools so they can benefit from the insight of businesses and brands that will rely on them for the future of their workforce development.” 

The event will equip young people with information and skills to pursue a future within a STEAM career. Pupils will interact with employers to find out about specific sectors within STEAM and find out about new emerging technologies and innovations. The event will be fully inclusive to enable pupils with special educational needs and disabilities to take part in the challenges and demonstrations.

Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
MIRA Technology Institute

