The Skills World Live Radio Show is back this week with a special long-form interview, filmed at the Palace of Westminster, with special guest; Lord Blunkett.

Presenter, Tom Bewick, and Lord Blunkett delve into the past, present and future, in this exclusive interview where Lord David Blunkett hints that the Labour party is considering turning the £3 billion per annum Apprenticeship Levy into a wider “learning levy.

