Skillsoft Partners with Coursera

Skillsoft, a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced a new integration partnership with Coursera, one of the world’s largest online learning platforms. The integration will enable the companies’ joint customers to access Coursera for Business’ more than 5,000 courses, 300 SkillSets, and 10,000 bite-sized Clips directly within Skillsoft Percipio, creating an immersive and seamless skilling experience and reducing the need for multiple learning platforms in the enterprise.

Recent research conducted by Skillsoft and IDG found that 83 percent of decision-makers have identified training and development as a critical priority within their organisation. However, when selecting a learning partner, the same respondents noted challenges with finding training programs that are comprehensive enough for all of their requirements and needing deeper learning libraries applicable for the entire organisation. Blending premium, original content and a broad ecosystem of learning partner content, which now includes Coursera, Skillsoft provides access to the right curricula wherever skill development is needed and across all modalities learners might seek to engage via a single, unified platform.

“We are excited about the opportunities this integration will bring to customers of Skillsoft and Coursera. Helping organisations around the world bridge critical skills gaps is no small task, and we recognise the value and importance of partnering with fellow industry leaders to make learning as widely accessible as possible,” said Apratim Purakayastha, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Skillsoft. “Skillsoft is dedicated to delivering learning experiences that drive growth for employees and employers alike. This integration will bring even more choices of high-quality content to learners and further drive durable workforce transformation.”

“Our business and the needs of our customers are evolving daily, requiring a diverse set of new skills across the workforce,” said Stephan Kasulke, Cluster Lead HR Source & Select and Service Integration, Deutsche Telekom AG. “Skillsoft provides easy-to-access and engaging learning experiences that propel both our employees and business forward. The integration of Skillsoft and Coursera for Business brings an added layer of convenience and an even richer content library that will benefit Deutsche Telekom learners at every level.”

Coursera for Business provides world-class training content and credentials developed by top universities and companies to help organisations better deliver on strategic business goals. In addition to granting access to Coursera for Business’ high-impact technology, leadership, and business content directly through Percipio, the integration enables shared customers to add Coursera content to custom learning channels and journeys. As a result, Skillsoft delivers increased value as employers seek to reskill and upskill talent to overcome critical skills and talent shortages.

“Workforce disruption caused by the pandemic is forcing businesses to quickly adapt to a new skills landscape. This integration will bolster and streamline the learning journeys of our customers, empowering them to effectively develop talent at speed and scale,” said Leah Belsky, Chief Enterprise Officer, Coursera. “We are pleased to partner with Skillsoft to expand the accessibility of Coursera content and evolve the way organisations and employees harness learning to develop the high-demand skills needed to succeed in the digital economy.”

