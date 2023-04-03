Ten Fellows to mark 10-years!

To mark the Tenth Anniversary of their founding (2013-2023), The 5% Club is today opening its new Fellowship scheme to recognise those individuals who have driven inspired action across and within The 5% Club movement and have impacted positively on the delivery of increased, inclusive, and accessible workplace learning for all.

The 5% Club Fellows will form a select group of the most “inspired actors” and communicators from across the skills arena, recognising those who have influence across the full range earn and learn schemes – apprenticeships, graduate schemes, and sponsored students. The group will act as role models for others as they look to deliver social impact and will be available to share advice and guidance by supporting the delivery events, through their own thought-leadership, or by connecting The 5% Club to the right people, employers, and organisations in their own professional networks. In addition, they will help shape The 5% Club thinking and operational activities and will be invited to sit on their Steering Group or Advisory Panel.

Nominations are now open until 30th September 2023, with The 5% Club now looking for an initial cohort of up to ten Fellows to create a strong and diverse addition to their movement. These individuals will have demonstrated a long-term commitment to The 5% Club vision and purpose and will have a proven record in shaping and delivering increased, inclusive, and accessible workplace learning for all. Fellows will come from any size or type of organisation, or from any sector or place.

The award of our Fellowships is reserved for those who can clearly demonstrate significant achievements over a substantial period; they will have made a difference, and this will be clear to, and inspire the actions of others.

Nominations for The 5% Club Fellowship must meet at least one of the following criteria:

A substantive record of supporting the strategic direction and operations of The 5% Club .

. Significant achievements in growing increased volumes of workplace learning activity , across Apprenticeships, Graduate Schemes and Sponsored Students.

, across Apprenticeships, Graduate Schemes and Sponsored Students. Significant achievements in driving the accessibility and inclusion to workplace learning .

. Outstanding contribution to thought leadership that has shaped the delivery of increased, accessible, and inclusive workplace learning.

More information and details on how to nominate or apply are available on The 5% Club website.

Opening the Fellowship for nominations, Mark Cameron OBE, CEO of The 5% Club said,

“The 5% Club is supported by some fantastic individuals who make the difference, help shape our thinking and activity, and use their agency to extend and deepen our reach and influence. The creation of The 5% Club Fellowship is a significant step forward and is our way of recognising the support we receive and those who are giving of their time, influence and thinking to ensure we have the necessary edge to deliver meaningful social impact. We look forward to celebrating their appointment in one of our Autumn Celebration events.

Published in