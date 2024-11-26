The National Training Federation for Wales and ColegauCymru warn of devastating impact of apprenticeship funding cuts

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) and ColegauCymru have today published new data which highlights the far-reaching economic and social consequences of apprenticeship funding cuts in Wales.

Independent research, carried out by The Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), highlights the significant economic and social cost of apprenticeship funding cuts, particularly affecting the most deprived communities, and critical sectors like healthcare and construction. The findings emphasise the need for sustained investment in apprenticeships to support economic growth and workforce development in Wales.

As a result of the circa 14% budget reduction, the report highlights:

Nearly 6,000 fewer apprenticeship starts in Wales this year

A £50.3 million ‘short run’ impact on the economy

The health and social care and construction sectors are being impacted the most

Funding cuts are disproportionately affecting the most deprived within the Welsh population

NTFW Strategic Director, Lisa Mytton,said:

“The findings are a stark warning. Without urgent action, we risk long-term damage to Wales’ workforce and economy. Apprenticeships must remain a priority in government funding to secure our future.”

ColegauCymru Chief Executive, David Hagendyk, added:

“The data is deeply concerning and underlines the devastating impact of apprenticeship funding cuts on Wales’ economy and our most vulnerable communities. A strong apprenticeships programme is critical for Wales’ economic recovery, equipping individuals and businesses with the skills they need for success. Apprenticeships are fundamental to building a stronger, greener and fairer Wales”.

NTFW and ColegauCymru have previously called on Welsh Government to restore the apprenticeships budget to levels seen prior to the loss of European Structural Funds. The findings of the research endorse this call so as to mitigate any further impact to the Apprenticeships Programme in Wales beyond this year.

The Welsh Government must restore funding for the apprenticeship programme. It is critical to give our public services the staff and the skills they need to improve outcomes and to give businesses the skills they need to grow the economy.

Read report here: The Impact of Apprenticeships Funding Cuts in Wales