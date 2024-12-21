Who is the FE News Christmas Number 1? | FE Soundbite 777

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 777: 21st December 2024 | Who is the FE News Christmas Number 1?

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Merry Christmas!

The FE News team have finished for the Christmas break, and I am not going to lie.. I staggered to the finish line on Friday… it has been such a busy year, this week, I felt like a dehydrated marathon runner, in the blazing sun with one mile to go! What an intense year. I am aiming to chill, recharge, over and overlaugh. I hope you have a great festive break… and thank you for all of your support and help this year.

FE News has a new Christmas Number 1

We had our Top 10 thought leaders and contributors to FE News announced earlier this week, congrats to Ben Rowland, who is our Christmas number 1! .. and what an achievement from around 4000 pieces of content, over 350 exclusive main features.. Ben was the most read thought leader in 2024 with his Level 7 and social mobility piece… which is an important point. I still think Level 7 and the defunding, needs a lot of thought from Government before the trigger is pulled!

We had the Devolution White Paper this week, I ask what will this mean for the future of Skills and Employability?… it’ll be kinda massive! Thining of jobs, we had the latest ONS Labour Market details come out, with an Employment rate of 74.9%, so a chunk under the Government’s 80% employment rate target!

So I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week.. and this is the last Soundbite of 2024.

Anyway, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas, enjoy the break.. goodness, I need it!.. and see you in 2025! Thanks for all of your help and support!

2025 is looking like a busy one. Loads of cool plans, in January we are aiming to launch the new FE Careers job board.. so what this space for more on that!

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

Firstly, The Apprenticeship Levy: Unlocking Potential in Our Schools and Colleges by Robert Halfon By Rt Hon Robert Halfon, Former Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships & HE (2022-24 & 2016-17) and Former Education Committee Chair (2017-22).

Secondly, What the OECD’s Survey of Adult Skills Means for Essential Skills By Alex Stevenson, Deputy Director, Learning and Work Institute

And finally, Why Classrooms need a Technology Renovation to Close the UK’s Digital Skills Gap By Gavin Poole, CEO of Here East

This week, we also had some other Epic Exclusives!

The Evolving Security Requirements of a College Network By Graham Everington, Manager Public Sector, Ericsson

FE Mental Health Programmes: Proactive vs. Reactive Approaches By Gemma Williams, HR Consultant

Challenges from Australia: What Can We Learn? By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

What’s New in the World of FE?

2024’s Top 10 Articles: A Year of Transformation

Announcements

ONS Labour Market Figures for Dec 24: 74.9% Employment rate and 137,000 fewer vacancies than a year ago

Education and Business Secretaries Meet with Business Leaders to Discuss Skills Reform and Growth Plan

What Will The new Devolution White Paper Mean for Local Skills and Jobs?

Solving the SEND Crisis – Education Committee Launches Major Inquiry

Report

Transforming FE workforce recruitment and retention through industry collaboration By the Gatsby Charitable Foundation

SEND in Crisis: The Broken Bridge to Adulthood By Ofsted

Engage with younger workers to avoid physical and mental health risks of working from home, employers warned By the Learning and Work Institute

Voices

OneFile working towards open standards for technology By David Harwood, Chief Technology Officer, OneFile

In The Know

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Career