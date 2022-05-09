Futures + Insight Healthcare = Working Together to Provide Mental Health Support in Nottinghamshire 

Monday 9th May marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week – a time to focus on the elements in our lives and the lives of those around us that may be causing us to struggle, and look for ways to gain help and support.

Futures has been working with Insight Healthcare in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire since January 2018 to provide an additional helping hand to those people referred by the NHS for support with their mental health. Together, we provide free NHS talking therapy services and a range of employee wellbeing programmes across the UK.

The pandemic has had a hugely detrimental effect on the nation’s mental health and sense of community. Disrupted social lives, the cancellation of large gatherings, travel restrictions and working from home have kept us in one place and feeling isolated for long periods of time.

In December 2021, the HSE published its annual statistics covering work-related stress, anxiety, and depression. They found that of the 822,000 workers suffering from work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2020/21 almost 55% reported that this was caused or made worse by the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021 alone, we supported over 750 people across Nottinghamshire.

“Sometimes our support isn’t about helping people back into work, but supporting them to make some difficult decisions. I’ve worked with someone who was on long term sick due to stress and anxiety and we’ve talked about ways they could prepare to return to their workplace.

They started with thinking about what sort of changes they felt they’d need to take place at work, with a view of sharing these with their manager.

We talked about how writing down your feelings about something can be really helpful, getting them out of their mind and onto paper.” Sam – Employment Adviser at Insight Healthcare.

In many cases, your mental health and your work go hand in hand – it’s hard to succeed in one while struggling with the other. Through our work with Insight Healthcare, we want you to know that it’s okay to be struggling, or to feel as though you need help. We’re here to support you.

You can find out more about our work with Insight Healthcare on our website.

