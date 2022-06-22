Barnsley College golf day raises money for Barnsley Hospice

Barnsley College’s Business Development (@barnsleycollege) team hosted a fundraising golf day at Barnsley Golf Club to support Barnsley Hospice (@BarnsleyHospice) and raised £615 for the charity.

The Business Development team invited partnering businesses to play an 18-hole round of golf with the option of sponsoring a hole to raise money for Barnsley Hospice. In addition, several businesses including Barnsley Academy, Berneslai Homes, Barnsley Premier Leisure, Bauer Equipment, Harris & Co, Sheffield Girls High School, Sheffield Eagles, SHI and Whitshaw Builders also sponsored the event.

Barnsley Hospice provides specialist palliative care and support to people with active, progressive and life-limiting illnesses which cannot be cured. These conditions include cancer, heart and lung diseases and neurological diseases such as Motor Neurone disease and Parkinson’s.

Victoria Stead, Community Fundraising team leader at Barnsley Hospice said: “Our sincere thanks go to Barnsley College, and everyone involved in supporting this wonderful Golf Day. We rely on the generosity of our local community to raise almost £2million a year; and the £615 raised at this event will go a long way in supporting the care and support we provide.”

Helen Weatherston, Director of Business Development at Barnsley College, added: “It is always a pleasure to support local businesses, especially when they are providing care to others in need like Barnsley Hospice. The golf day allowed the College to strengthen its connections with current partners and allowed all attendees to network and develop new business opportunities.”

Barnsley College has a dedicated Business Development team which aims to help businesses identify and develop the best people, at the right level, with the right experience for their organisation. The College has a range of apprenticeships and professional training solutions that can be tailored to the exact requirements of businesses and support organisations to be productive and profitable.

