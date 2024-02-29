New board members confirmed at AELP AGM 2024

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) has announced that Sue Pittock OBE of Remit Training and Chris Claydon, JTL Training, will join the AELP board after they were successfully elected ahead of the organisation’s 2024 AGM.

Sue Pittock OBE was successful in the medium-sized provider category (1001 – 4999 learners) and Chris Claydon in the large-sized provider category (5000 learners and over). Both will serve a four-year term on the AELP Board.

Current AELP vice chair and board member, Rob Foulston, will be standing down from the board. Although representing South Thames Colleges Group, as the majority shareholder of Remit Group, Rob also indirectly represents Remit on the board and AELP’s constitution prevents two people from representing the same organisation on the board directly or indirectly. Arrangements to fill this vacancy will be announced in due course and we hope Rob will be able to continue to support us in an advisory capacity in future.

Ben Rowland, AELP Chief Executive, said:

“I’m delighted that we will have two new members joining the AELP board imminently. Both Sue and Chris have a huge amount of experience and will give us some fresh impetus at a crucial time for the skills sector. I would like to thank Rob in particular for his work on the board, and his support for me as I continue to get my feet under the AELP table.

“The AGM is also a time to set out my priorities for the year. These will be to create a vibrant and compelling membership experience while delivering tangible impact on government decisions, and I am looking forward to working closely with the AELP Board and staff to help deliver that for our members.”

Nichola Hay MBE, AELP Chair, said:

“I want to give a huge welcome to our new board members Sue Pittock and Chris Claydon. With Sue and Chris joining the board, I am sure AELP can do even more to represent its members across the skills sector. I would also like to pay tribute to Rob Foulston who will be stepping down from the board. He’s been an invaluable source of support as both a board member and as AELP’s vice-chair.”