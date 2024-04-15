Wirral Met College awarded international quality standard for provision of information advice and guidance

Wirral Met College has recently been reaccredited to the Matrix Standard, following a college-wide external audit of their delivery of Information, Advice, and Guidance (IAG) services. This accreditation highlights the institution’s commitment to providing high-quality advice and support services to its diverse student body.

Established in 1855, Wirral Met College has provided generations of students across the region with vocational learning pathways that prepare them for successful careers in their chosen industries. With five campuses across Wirral, the college boasts a dedicated team of staff members, all committed to delivering exceptional education and support services tailored to the vocational needs of their students.

The Matrix Standard is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG), either as their sole purpose or as part of their service offering. It underscores Wirral Met College’s dedication to maintaining excellence in leadership, service delivery, and continuous improvement, ensuring that students receive the best possible support throughout their educational journey.

Roger Chapman, Head of the Matrix Service for The Growth Company, commended Wirral Met College on their achievement, stating:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Wirral Met College and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, Wirral Met is working to provide the best possible support to their students.”

Gill Banks, Principal and CEO of Wirral Met College, expressed her enthusiasm about the accreditation, saying:

“Achieving Matrix Standard accreditation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff. At Wirral Met College, we are committed to providing our students with the support they need to succeed, and this accreditation reaffirms our commitment to excellence in delivering information, advice, and guidance.”