Hull College Rises: Ofsted Confirms ‘Good’ with ‘Outstanding’ Features Rating

Hull College is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating following its recent full enhanced skills inspection.

A team of eleven inspectors carried out a rigorous four-day assessment of all areas of the college between 24th and 27th October, with the organisation also recognised for its exceptional contribution to meeting skills needs, earning the highest accolade of ‘Strong’ alongside its overall effectiveness of ‘Good’.

In the report, inspectors rated a range of provision types with Personal Development and Adult Learning Programmes judged to be ‘Outstanding’ and Education Programmes for Young People, Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Provision for Learners with High Needs, Apprenticeships, and Leadership and Management all given a rating of ‘Good.’

The inspection team praised the quality of teaching at the college, finding that ‘learners and apprentices benefit from high-quality teaching and training’ and that ‘staff have created a highly inclusive environment in which a diverse group of learners and apprentices learn well together. They promote a culture that proudly celebrates the diversity of the college community learners and apprentices take pride in their contribution to the fabric of the college and wider society. They work well together and learn from each other, in readiness for the realities of future life and work.’

During the visit, inspectors met with governors, college leaders, staff, students, and employers and judged Personal Development – the way the college’s curriculum supports students to develop their knowledge and skills beyond the purely academic, technical or vocational as ‘Outstanding’.

The report states: ‘staff provide learners with an extensive range of opportunities to explore new interests and talents, and to develop their confidence. They pay particular attention to supporting the most disadvantaged learners. They plan opportunities to broaden the experience of learners and apprentices beyond their immediate communities through a range of trips and visits.’

Another area to receive an ‘Outstanding’ grading was the college’s Adult Learning Programmes, with inspectors finding that ‘teachers plan and teach highly effective lessons, using activities that motivate ad inspire learners. Adult learners quickly develop confidence and skills in their vocational subjects and in English and mathematics.’

An ‘enhanced’ inspection judges the college’s relationship with employers, as well as teaching and learning. The college received significant praise for its work to meet skills needs across the city of Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire with the inspection team stating that ‘leaders and managers have developed highly positive relationships with an extensive range of stakeholders. They are involved in a wide range of groups, some of which they have established themselves, that give them insights into the skills needs of stakeholders, including employers, in the region. These employer engagement groups focus on the future skills needs.’

The report added that ‘leaders, managers and curriculum staff work very well with stakeholders in the design and delivery of the curriculum’ and that ‘the programmes offered and the content of the curriculum are up-to-date and responsive.’

The college has embarked on a significant journey of improvement and development under a ‘strong leadership team’ that has ‘focused on changing the culture in the college to one in which staff operate with support and accountability’ and ‘have made rapid improvements to the experience of learners and apprentices at the college.’

Debra Gray MBE, Principal & CEO of Hull College, expressed her pride at the result and said:

“I am delighted that Hull College has been recognised as a ‘Good’ provider following our recent Ofsted inspection. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire ‘Hullraiser’ community at the college.”

A large city centre-based general further education college, Hull College offers a wide range of technical courses – from entry level all the way up to level 7 – for school leavers, adults and apprentices from across the City of Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire region. At the time of the Ofsted inspection, the college catered for 2,384 learners on education programmes for young people, including 175 enrolled on full-time programmes for those aged 14-16, 1,268 adult learners, 939 apprentices and 163 learners with high needs, 74 of which were on specialist programmes.

