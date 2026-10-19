NCG Learners Develop Leadership Skills at Unloc Conference

Learners from across NCG’s seven FE colleges gathered online for the annual Unloc Student Conference, a day dedicated to helping students developing leadership, representation and public speaking skills, while becoming active changemakers within their colleges and communities.

The event brought together learners from Carlisle College, Kidderminster College, Lewisham College, Newcastle College, Newcastle Sixth Form College, Southwark College and West Lancashire College to take part in a packed programme of interactive workshops and activities.

Delivered in partnership with Unloc, a youth leadership and social action organisation, the conference encouraged students to explore what it means to be an effective student leader, develop their communication and influencing skills, and gain the confidence to represent the views of their peers. Throughout the day, learners took part in sessions focused on changemaking, leadership and student representation before preparing and delivering their own pitches to become student governors.

The conference also gave learners the opportunity to hear from former student governors who shared their experiences of representing students, influencing decisions and developing valuable skills that have supported them beyond college.

As well as supporting the selection of new student governors, the programme helped learners build transferable skills including public speaking, communication, decision-making, relationship management and community engagement, providing valuable experience that can support future employment, higher education and leadership opportunities.

Sarah McGrath, Director of Quality and Inclusion at NCG, said:

“It is really important that our learners have meaningful opportunities to develop their confidence, leadership skills and ability to influence what happens in their colleges. Bringing students together from across NCG gives them the chance to learn from one another, share their perspectives and see the difference their voice can make.”

The Unloc Student Conference forms part of NCG’s wider commitment to ensuring learners have a strong voice in shaping their college experience. By providing opportunities to participate in governance, leadership and representation activities, NCG supports students to develop the confidence, skills and experience needed to create positive change both within their colleges and in their wider communities.

The newly elected student governors will now work closely with college leaders and governing boards throughout the academic year, helping to ensure that the student perspective remains at the heart of decision-making across NCG.

Simon Ross, Principal of Carlisle College, said:

“We are looking forward to working closely with our new Student Governors over the coming year, supporting their development as leaders and ensuring they have every opportunity to make a positive contribution to college life. Their voices will play an important role in helping us continue to shape the best possible experience for our learners.”