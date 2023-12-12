NUS Scotland welcomes the £2,400 uplift in student support

The National Union of Students Scotland (NUS Scotland) has warmly welcomed the new announcement by the Scottish Government to enhance financial support for Scottish higher education students.

From the start of the 2024/25 academic year, Scottish undergraduate and postgraduate students will receive an uplift of £2,400 through a new special support loan.

This means that for the most vulnerable students, student support will be equivalent to the Real Living Wage – a key strand of NUS Scotland’s asks.

This significant step recognises the intense cost-of-living pressures faced by students, which NUS Scotland has been highlighting through its Fighting For Students campaign.

Commenting, NUS Scotland President Ellie Gomersall said:

“Students are at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis – with many barely being able to survive, let alone thrive. NUS Scotland has been relentlessly campaigning for an uplift to student support to bring it in line with the Real Living Wage.

The Scottish Government’s announcement of a £2,400 uplift to the annual student support package is hugely welcome and it’s a big win for NUS Scotland – testament to the hard work of students right across the country who have been campaigning for this change.

It effectively brings student support to the Real Living Wage levels for the most vulnerable students, including those who are estranged and/or care experienced. We especially welcome the delivery of this uplift through a special support loan, which means the loan will not affect any benefit entitlements.

We await further details, including on support available for part-time and further education students, and will continue to fight to a fairer, more equal student support system based on grants, not loans.”

Published in