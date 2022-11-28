Chartered Management Institute honours UK’s inspirational leaders

The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has celebrated outstanding leadership and management at its annual awards, honouring two of the UK’s most high profile leaders.

This year’s event, hosted by CMI President Lord Mark Price at the Natural History Museum, bestowed its Gold Medal award for outstanding achievement at the pinnacle of their career on Dame Sharon White, Chair of the John Lewis Partnership.

Broadcaster, writer and former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission Sir Trevor Phillips, OBE, was awarded CMI’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to leadership and management over the course of his diverse career.

The event celebrating the UK’s most inspiring leaders and managers came as CMI marked its 75th anniversary in 2022 with the release of a groundbreaking report, The Everyone Economy, which champions the benefits of workplace inclusivity.

The annual event recognises the innovation, insight and experiences of people who work with CMI – including management apprentices, Chartered Managers, Chartered Management Consultants, volunteers and the wider leadership community in both private business and public services.

In his final year as CMI President, Lord Mark Price said of the evening:

In Dame Sharon and Sir Trevor, we find role models who have brought integrity, diligence and compassion to their management practice throughout their diverse careers. Both have opened doors for others and placed value in the development of management and leadership skills and we are proud to be able to celebrate their achievements this evening.

Tonight, we have the privilege of taking a moment to recognise excellence in management and leadership. As we work through challenging economic times, the people gathered for this event know all too well that sound, skilled management and leadership are more vital than ever before. I am very proud of the work that CMI has produced this year, the true insights that we have been able to contribute to the public discourse around what good leadership looks like and what it can achieve for not just our workplaces, but our society.

Ann Francke, CEO of the CMI, said:

CMI’s award winners this evening are testament to our mission to create better-led organisations for the benefit of all. They share our belief that managers at every stage both need and deserve the skills to lead confidently and consciously and they have helped elevate the work of CMI over the past year and we are very grateful for their ongoing and steadfast support.

Our Everyone Economy research to mark CMI’s 75th anniversary is groundbreaking. It tells the story of the UK’s missing managers, the women, the people from minority ethnic and lower socio-economic backgrounds, and the disabled who are being excluded from taking their rightful place as managers. This important piece of work is already making a difference in helping managers to unlock the tremendous talent that we know is out there, with more to come.

Dame Sharon White commented:

I am honoured to be receiving the Gold Medal award on behalf of the John Lewis Partnership, the biggest and most long standing co-owned business in the UK. As the Partnership’s Chairman, I have the privilege of seeing up close how brilliant leadership – focusing on diversity of thought, sharing a common purpose, and championing individuals’ skills – can unlock the potential of so many people.

Sir Trevor Phillips commented:

It’s a privilege to be recognised by the CMI, particularly in the company of such a distinguished leader as Sharon White. Amongst the many challenges that our country faces, the need to increase the productivity of our enterprises both private and public is paramount, and success will rest on the ingenuity and capability of leaders at all levels.

The CMI’s 75th anniversary is an opportunity to emphasize the vital role of great managers, not just in the past but for the future.

