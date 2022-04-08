CIPHR announces its webinar line-up for spring 2022

Cloud HR software provider CIPHR has revealed the latest topics for its spring series of expert-led webinars, which will showcase invaluable insights tailored specifically for HR and L&D teams.

With a focus on exploring the changes and challenges that are shaping the world of work, CIPHR’s next three online seminars will discuss learning management systems and what to consider when selecting one, how HR teams can make hybrid working models work for them, and why happiness at work is key to employee experience and performance.

Choosing the best LMS

First up on the schedule, on 26 April, is ‘How to choose the right LMS: the ultimate three-stage selection process’. Hosted by CIPHR and its sister company Digits LMS, the session will feature CIPHR’s L&D manager Nevin Hart and Digits’ LMS specialist Andrea Matkin outlining the key areas that organisations need to consider when selecting a new or replacement LMS vendor.

While there is an array of suppliers in the LMS marketplace, not every system is going to be the right fit for every employer’s training strategy and business requirements. That’s where it pays to be prepared. Hart and Matkin’s talking points include how to create an LMS requirement checklist, with common examples of what to include, what to expect when dealing with vendors and how to compare them objectively, and which must-have features and functionalities of an LMS are non-negotiable.

To register for this webinar, taking place at 11am on Tuesday 26 April, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/43631242286002187.

Developing successful HR policies for hybrid working

For its May webinar, CIPHR has teamed up with workplace performance expert Gary Cookson, director of EPIC HR and author of HR for Hybrid Working. In ‘Out of the office: what does it mean to be a hybrid people professional?’ he’ll be drawing on insights from his book and a host of best practice examples to illustrate how HR teams can develop policies and activities for hybrid working that balances the needs of both employers and employees.

Since 2020, many organisations have proved that they can successfully operate remotely in some way, whether that’s 100% remote or following a hybrid working model. The challenge now is to ensure that employees who continue working from home – some or all of the time – benefit from the same opportunities and levels of engagement as their colleagues who work from the office or workplace. It’s not enough to replicate actions that might previously have worked when everyone was in the physical workplace together. It’s time to reimagine traditional approaches to people practices and L&D initiatives and make sure they work for everyone – those working in the workplace, remotely or in a hybrid way.

To register for this webinar, taking place at 11am on Thursday 26 May, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5572869609836060685.

Creating employee-centred experiences

CIPHR’s webinar guest for June is positive psychologist Meg Price – founder of happybyme and former head of HR at Dudley Building Society. In her session – ‘Humans, not resources: tips for creating an employee-centred experience at work’ – she’ll be exploring the relationship between happiness at work and better employee performance.

According to research by Gallup, disengaged workers can prove costly to organisations, as they are more likely to be absent, more likely to be prone to accidents, and are more likely to make mistakes at work. Price will share advice on how this can be avoided, including strategies for taking a more people-centric approach, ways technology should support this, and how an organisation’s vision and culture can be utilised to motivate and engage employees.

To register for this webinar, taking place at 11am on Tuesday 14 June, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4941236463562177803.

CIPHR webinars

All CIPHR and Digits LMS webinars are free to attend. Links to video recordings of the seminars are made available afterwards and emailed to all registrants.

CIPHR invites audience questions, which can be sent in advance to Cathryn Newbery, CIPHR’s head of content and community (and webinar chair). Email all questions to [email protected] (please include the webinar title in the subject line).

Nearly 4,000 people have registered for CIPHR and Digits LMS webinars over the past year, and all previous seminars are available to watch on-demand at www.ciphr.com/video-library. Talks have covered a range of topics, such as the future of UK L&D, legislation changes for the 2022/2023 tax year, changes to the UK’s right to work checks, talent management strategy, internal comms, safeguarding employees’ mental health, diversity and inclusion in recruitment, off-the-shelf learning, flexible working systems, social media checks, and off-payroll working (IR35) in the private sector.

More than 600 organisations use CIPHR’s people management solutions and Digits’ bespoke enterprise learning management systems. CIPHR customers include Claire’s Accessories UK, Met Office, and Volkswagen Group UK, while Digits LMS customers include Bunzl, Bensons for Beds, and Carpetright.

For more information, please visit www.ciphr.com or www.digits.co.uk.

Published in