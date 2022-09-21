Futures Named as Finalists Across Six Awards

Futures have been named as finalists in six awards for their services across the region.

They include the Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire Business Chamber Awards and the National Children & Young People Awards, and will celebrate our services to both individuals and businesses.

“To have been recognised as finalists across our services is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams. I could not be more proud of the work they have done to make being nominated for these awards possible. Every member of staff involved is the embodiment of our collective purpose to empower people, businesses and communities to achieve more.”

Paul Price-Hazlehurst, CEO at The Futures Group.

Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire Business Chamber Awards

Education and Business Partnership

The Education and Business Partnership Award recognises schools, colleges, further education and training providers that engage effectively with business. In our submissions, we were able to demonstrate the success of our teams across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire in securing partnerships with local businesses in order to help our customers develop the crucial employability skills that are valued by employers.

The winners for this award will be announced at each regions respective Gala Dinner:

Leicestershire: Friday 4th November

Derbyshire: Friday 11th November

Nottinghamshire: Friday 18th November

National Children and Young Peoples Awards

These unique awards celebrate excellence in care for children, young people and families, showcase innovation and best practice in this area and pay tribute to those individuals and organisations who excel in quality care provision. We are honoured to have been made finalists across three categories:

Biggest Impact

This award seeks to celebrate an initiative that has helped promote positive change for the lives of vulnerable children and families and a team that work creatively and passionately to promote advocacy and wellbeing. Congratulations to the Future Impact team, supported by the Life Chances Fund, for being named finalists in this category.

Newcomer

The Newcomer Award aims to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of an exceptional new member of staff who has started work in the care sector since January 2018. Please extend your congratulations to finalist Ling Peng, who began working at Futures in 2020 and has secured employment for over 90% of her caseload on Project Search, compared to the national average of 6%.

Partnership Working

This award is open to an organisation who can demonstrate excellence in multi-agency working, transcending boundaries in order to ensure the best interest of children, young people and families. Our finalists in this category are the Care Leavers Team. Since April 2021, they have exceeded their targets by 292%, supporting 76 care leavers into Education, Employment or Training through their work with other agencies.

The National Children and Young People’s Awards will take place on Thursday 6th October 2022.

National Apprenticeship Awards

Employer of the Year with Novati

We’re also excited to share the success of Novati for being named finalists in the Employer of the Year category at the National Apprenticeship Awards. We chose to nominate Novati in this category as over the last 5 years, Futures have had the pleasure of supporting a number of apprentices through early careers within the business.

The Newark based organisation is focused on professional growth and retention of their most valued asset, their people. Over 80% of Novati apprenticeship graduates remain with the company and progress into more senior roles.

The National Apprenticeship Award winners will be announced at regional ceremonies during October, with a national celebration ceremony taking place on Wednesday 30th November.

