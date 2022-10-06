Prison educators vote to strike across England over low pay

Over 400 staff working in education at 48 prisons and youth offender institutions across England could walk out after voting for strike action [NOTE 1], the University and College Union (UCU) announced today (Wednesday).

Members voted overwhelmingly for strike action with 94.47% of those voting, voting ‘YES’ in a vote that surpassed the 50% turnout threshold imposed by Tory anti trade union legislation.

The prison educators, who are employed by Novus, have seen their pay fall by more than 25% since 2009. Prison education is already one of the lowest paid sectors, as highlighted by the House of Commons Education Select Committee.

Novus has made a pay offer of just 2% for 2021/22 and 3% for 2022/23, far below current RPI inflation of 12.3%.UCU is demanding Novus comes to the table with a realistic pay offer that helps staff meet the cost of living crisis. UCU members will now meet to decide next steps.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘Rather than offer prison educators a desperately needed pay rise to help them meet the cost of living crisis, Novus management decided to deliver yet more real terms pay cuts. They have no one but themselves to blame now staff have voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

‘Many prison education are facing poverty because historically low pay means they are already financially insecure. Novus still has time to do what is necessary and make staff an improved and realistic offer. If it refuses to do so, staff will have no option other than to take strike action across its prisons in England.’

[1] Prisons/Youth offender institutions where UCU now has a live mandate to take strike action:

HMP Altcourse, Liverpool HMP Birmingham, Birmingham HMP Brinsford, Wolverhampton HMP Brixton, London HMP Buckley Hall, Rochdale HMP Deerbolt, Barnard Castle HMP Doncaster, Doncaster HMP Durham, Durham HMP Featherstone, Wolverhampton .HMP Hatfield/Lakes, Doncaster HMP Haverigg, Haverigg, Millom HMP Hewell, Worcestershire HMP High Down, Surrey HMP Holme House, Stockton On Tees HMP Hull, Hull HMP Humber, North Humberside, HMP Kirkham, Preston HMP Lancaster Farms, Lancaster HMP Leeds, Leeds, HMP Lindholme, Doncaster HMP Liverpool, Liverpool HMP Northumberland, Northumberland HMP Oakwood, Wolverhampton HMP Onley, Rugby HMP Pentonville, London HMP Preston, Preston HMP Risley, Warrington HMP Rye Hill, Willoughby, Warwickshire HMP Stafford, Stafford HMP Swinfen Hall, Staffs HMP Thameside, London HMP Wandsworth, London HMP Wealstun, Wetherby HMP Wormwood Scrubs, London HMP Wymott, Preston HMP/YOI Low Newton, Durham HMP/YOI Moorland/Lakes, Doncaster HMP/YOI Styal, Wilmslow, Cheshire HMYOI Cookham Wood (YP), Rochester, Kent HMYOI Feltham, Middlesex, HMYOI Hindley, Wigan HMYOI Isis, Western Way, London HMYOI New Hall, Wakefield, West Yorkshire HMYOI Stoke Heath, Market Drayton, Shropshire HMYOI Thorn Cross, Warrington, Cheshire HMYOI Werrington, Stoke On Trent HMYOI Wetherby (YP), Wetherby Offender Learning, Manchester

