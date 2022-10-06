Prison educators vote to strike across England over low pay
Over 400 staff working in education at 48 prisons and youth offender institutions across England could walk out after voting for strike action [NOTE 1], the University and College Union (UCU) announced today (Wednesday).
Members voted overwhelmingly for strike action with 94.47% of those voting, voting ‘YES’ in a vote that surpassed the 50% turnout threshold imposed by Tory anti trade union legislation.
The prison educators, who are employed by Novus, have seen their pay fall by more than 25% since 2009. Prison education is already one of the lowest paid sectors, as highlighted by the House of Commons Education Select Committee.
Novus has made a pay offer of just 2% for 2021/22 and 3% for 2022/23, far below current RPI inflation of 12.3%.UCU is demanding Novus comes to the table with a realistic pay offer that helps staff meet the cost of living crisis. UCU members will now meet to decide next steps.
UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:
‘Rather than offer prison educators a desperately needed pay rise to help them meet the cost of living crisis, Novus management decided to deliver yet more real terms pay cuts. They have no one but themselves to blame now staff have voted overwhelmingly for strike action.
‘Many prison education are facing poverty because historically low pay means they are already financially insecure. Novus still has time to do what is necessary and make staff an improved and realistic offer. If it refuses to do so, staff will have no option other than to take strike action across its prisons in England.’
[1] Prisons/Youth offender institutions where UCU now has a live mandate to take strike action:
- HMP Altcourse, Liverpool
- HMP Birmingham, Birmingham
- HMP Brinsford, Wolverhampton
- HMP Brixton, London
- HMP Buckley Hall, Rochdale
- HMP Deerbolt, Barnard Castle
- HMP Doncaster, Doncaster
- HMP Durham, Durham
- HMP Featherstone, Wolverhampton
- .HMP Hatfield/Lakes, Doncaster
- HMP Haverigg, Haverigg, Millom
- HMP Hewell, Worcestershire
- HMP High Down, Surrey
- HMP Holme House, Stockton On Tees
- HMP Hull, Hull
- HMP Humber, North Humberside,
- HMP Kirkham, Preston
- HMP Lancaster Farms, Lancaster
- HMP Leeds, Leeds,
- HMP Lindholme, Doncaster
- HMP Liverpool, Liverpool
- HMP Northumberland, Northumberland
- HMP Oakwood, Wolverhampton
- HMP Onley, Rugby
- HMP Pentonville, London
- HMP Preston, Preston
- HMP Risley, Warrington
- HMP Rye Hill, Willoughby, Warwickshire
- HMP Stafford, Stafford
- HMP Swinfen Hall, Staffs
- HMP Thameside, London
- HMP Wandsworth, London
- HMP Wealstun, Wetherby
- HMP Wormwood Scrubs, London
- HMP Wymott, Preston
- HMP/YOI Low Newton, Durham
- HMP/YOI Moorland/Lakes, Doncaster
- HMP/YOI Styal, Wilmslow, Cheshire
- HMYOI Cookham Wood (YP), Rochester, Kent
- HMYOI Feltham, Middlesex,
- HMYOI Hindley, Wigan
- HMYOI Isis, Western Way, London
- HMYOI New Hall, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
- HMYOI Stoke Heath, Market Drayton, Shropshire
- HMYOI Thorn Cross, Warrington, Cheshire
- HMYOI Werrington, Stoke On Trent
- HMYOI Wetherby (YP), Wetherby
- Offender Learning, Manchester
