SERC Principal & Chief Executive Appointed

Mr Tommy Martin has been appointed Principal & Chief Executive of South Eastern Regional College (SERC), effective from 13 December 2024.

Tommy has been a member of SERC’s Management Team since 2009 and has played a key role in the strategic and financial development of the College, first as Head of Finance, then as Chief Finance Officer and more recently as Deputy Chief Executive. He has been Interim Principal & Chief Executive since August this year.

Tommy graduated from Ulster University with First Class Honours in Business Studies; holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Collaborative Transformation; and is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland. Prior to joining SERC, he gained considerable experience in financial roles across several industries including broadcasting, communications and health and social care.

Tommy said, “I am extremely proud to be appointed Principal and Chief Executive of SERC. Northern Ireland’s six Further Education colleges are fundamental in supporting a strong economy and promoting social inclusion and I’m very much looking forward to working with my fellow principals, the Department for the Economy, SERC’s Board of Governors and the excellent management and staff at SERC as we strive to offer real opportunities for young people, adult returners and people wishing to upskill and reskill.”

Mr John Nugent, Chair of SERC Governing Body said, “I am delighted Tommy Martin has accepted this appointment. The Governing Body and I look forward to supporting Tommy in his new role, ensuring continued success for the College and, most critically, for our learners.

“Tommy will champion the College’s ethos of excellence, be a visible delivery partner of the Department for the Economy’s Economic Vision and maintain our position as a key strategic player in the wider economy of Northern Ireland.”

In addition, Economy Minister Conor Murphy recently announced the appointment of one new member and reappointment of six current members to the Governing Body of SERC.



Ms Gráinne McVeigh has been appointed with effect from 10 December 2024 for a period of four years.



Mrs Deborah O’Hare, Dr Danny McConnell, Mr Alan McCrum, Mr Darren Stewart and Mr Derek Wilson have been reappointed with effect from 10 December 2024 and Mrs Majella Corrigan has been reappointed with effect from 1 April 2025. All reappointments are for a period of four years.