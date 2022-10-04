Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

Seven-step strategic framework helps organisations fulfil sustainability commitments

FE News Editor October 4, 2022
0 Comments
People sat around a table
C Learning Google Workspace for Education In Article Block advert

A ‘Corporate Sustainability’ framework, developed at Nyenrode Business University, guides organisations through making seven-step strategic decisions which increase profits and also positively impact society and the environment.

The framework was designed by Professor Annemieke Roobeek (Strategy and Transformation Management) and Professor Jacques de Swart (Applied Mathematics) from Nyenrode, and Myrthe van der Plas, Senior Manager in Data Analytics at PwC Nederland.

It utilises an innovative online software called the Responsible Business Simulator (RBS), which analyses key organisational data from sources including cost-benefit analyses, research reports, and benchmark studies.

When formulating a step-by-step pathway, the framework also takes into account a firm’s values, goals, and risk tolerance. The results generated from this analysis help executives in the government, healthcare industry, and financial institutions develop socially responsible strategies.

Prof. de Swart uses Dutch metal construction company Rimetaal as an example.

“The RBS showed that leasing a waste system in combination with a maintenance contract is the best choice for customers, as well as for Rimetaal itself, to be affordable and future-proof, because this way of working contributes to a circular economy,” he says.

According to Prof. Roobeek, the framework helps organisations and companies fulfil their commitments to buy sustainably, reducing the “say-do gap”.

The RBS has already been implemented in more than 20 organisations, and has been taught as a module to more than 200 Nyenrode students.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Work and leadership
Published in: Work and leadership
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this