Softcat awarded a place on the Scottish Government IT Peripherals & Infrastructure framework

Softcat plc, a leading IT infrastructure solutions and services provider, has been awarded a place on the new Scottish Government Technology Peripherals & Infrastructure framework.

The national agreement allows all Scottish public sector organisations, including central government, local authorities, NHS and emergency Services, universities and colleges, and third-sector organisations, to purchase hardware installations and network solutions.

Split into two lots, Lot 1: IT Equipment Catalogue and Lot 2: IT Complex Infrastructure Projects – the contract will last for two years, with the option to extend by a further two.

Softcat will work alongside three other organisations on Lot 2 to support Framework Public Bodies’ server and storage requirements by delivering complex infrastructure projects encompassing a broad range of Networking, Audio-Visual, Desktop Print associated IT Peripheral equipment.

The competitive tender process allowed Softcat to demonstrate its ability to align with the framework’s key objectives, including maximising efficiency and collaboration, embedding sustainable procurement and delivering value for money and social value to communities throughout Scotland.

The £20 million contract will give Softcat the opportunity to expand and grow within the Scottish Public Sector and enhance its reputation for long-lasting relationships via the lifecycle of products sold. It will also allow them to work with SMEs & Social Enterprises, such as Edinburgh Remakery, to boost economic growth within their Glasgow Office.

Softcat opened its Glasgow office in 2016 after a significant investment in the Scottish Market and has since gone on to win several frameworks, including the Software Value Added Reseller framework where Softcat were selected as the sole-supplier for the software needs of the Scottish public sector in 2018.”.

Louise Fellows, Public Sector Director at Softcat, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be awarded a place on the technology peripherals and infrastructure framework. This is a great achievement by the team, and we hope it helps strengthen our relationships with our Scottish Public Sector customers.

“We see this as a massive opportunity to continue developing our Scottish Team, and we are thrilled to be working with Scottish Procurement in making this framework a success.”

