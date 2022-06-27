The UK’s most entrepreneurial minds unveiled: Young Enterprise Company of the Year 2022

Young Enterprise, the national financial and enterprise education charity, has named Ocean Revolution as the winner of its Company Programme, a national initiative which gives school students aged 13 – 19the opportunity to develop employability skills and prepare for the world of work by setting up and running their own company.

Supported by HSBC UK, the event saw some of the UK’s brightest young entrepreneurial minds competing for a series of awards. Ocean Revolution will now go on to represent the UK at the European final in Estonia taking place in July 2022.

The winners of the three main awards are as follows:

Company of the Year Award 2022 – Ocean Revolution (Newquay Tretherras). The newly created business aims to bring plastic pollution back to the forefront of consumer choice and awareness. Ocean Revolution’s products are made from micro-plastics collected from Cornish beaches and the company’s vision is to re-invest its profits to make plastic pollution collection easier and more enjoyable.

Sustainability Award – Ocean Revolution

Technology and Innovation Award – ShowerSmart (Royal Grammar School, Guildford). The team have designed projects that target household water usage (in the shower), which accounts for up to 25% of energy consumption. Each unit contains a Wi-Fi capable microchip and flow sensor which relay data to a web app live, as well as including a configurable timer, to grant control over the financial and environmental costs of water consumption, while encouraging more sustainable customer water use habits.

Sharon Davies, Chief Executive at Young Enterprise says:

“It was incredible to come together and celebrate talented entrepreneurs from right across the UK . Over 12,000 young people set up and ran over 1,100 Young Enterprise Companies this year. The ideas were innovative, had a strong social conscious theme running throughout and many have a real potential to become businesses of the future. They are a credit to themselves and the institutes they represent.”

Duncan White, Head of Small Business Banking – Portfolio Managed, Commercial Banking, HSBC UK, who sponsored the sustainability award said:

“We’re passionate about the role we can play in tackling climate change, and we’re proud to play a part in supporting and recognising young, innovative entrepreneurs who are building their businesses for the long-term. We commend Ocean Revolution for their commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we look forward to following their journey in the months and years to come.”

