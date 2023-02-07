Tilhill Staff Grow Their Professional Chartered Foresters Member’s Status

Tilhill is proud to announce the achievement of four of its managers in gaining their Institute of Chartered Foresters (ICF) Professional Membership Entry (PME) status.

Tilhill has more chartered foresters than any other employer in the UK and actively supports all applicable staff in achieving their chartered status.

Tilhill’s Forestry Director and former President of the Institute of Chartered Foresters, David Edwards said:

“Membership of the Institute is a very important aspect of being a Tilhill Manager. The company pays the membership subscription fee and supports staff members as they plan their route to chartered status. It is great to be the employer with the most institute members and Chartered Foresters.

“Chartered status demonstrates a commitment to continuing professional development and as a company we are delighted to have a further four professional forest managers within our forestry team. Well done all.”

The most recent cohort of chartered Tilhill staff includes Forest Managers Rob Baker, one of the youngest Chartered Foresters in the UK, Iain Pettifor, Jenny Bjars, and Danielle Olding.

Dr Stuart Glen, Institute of Chartered Foresters said of the Tilhill staff achievements:

“Once again, it is fantastic to see Tilhill championing professional standards in forestry by supporting staff in gaining their chartered status. Chartered status is an international badge of excellence recognised by peers, colleagues, clients and the wider public.

Of the 39 members promoted to Professional Member this year, four are from Tilhill. Sincere congratulations to Danielle, Iain, Jenny and Rob. Wear those post-nominals with pride, you've earned them!"

Introducing Tilhill’s latest ICF Professional Members:

Rob Baker, Forest Manager

Rob joined Tilhill having gained a First-Class Honours degree in Forestry Management from the University of Cumbria. In the process of gaining this degree he picked up the Tilhill sponsored student prize for his final year submission. Having progressed through the industry leading Tilhill graduate scheme, Rob’s role as Forest Manager has him overseeing a diverse range of forest properties and woodland creation projects.

Upon gaining his ICF status, Rob said:

“The entire professional membership journey has been very insightful for me, it’s not often we’re given the chance to really scrutinise our past experiences and look back over the trials and tribulations of our forestry career. I would wholeheartedly recommend the process to anyone wanting to progress in the industry. As I found out, you may just want to avoid moving house at the same time as completing your submission!

“Ten years on from leaving school to climb trees for a living, I’m proud to stand alongside fellow colleagues as a recognised forestry professional. I’m certain I’ve still got many more forestry challenges to come but having hit this benchmark I’m keener than ever to take on whatever comes my way.

“Getting to this stage in my career without Tilhill would have been difficult if not impossible. The support from other managers both locally and regionally has been second to none and the development opportunities the company offers are first rate in building a solid CPD record. It’s excellent to be part of an organisation that recognises ICF membership in this way and I look forward to taking full advantage of future opportunities with the Institute.”

Jenny Bjars, Forest Manager

Jenny has a Master’s degree in Forest Resource Management and Economics and joined Tilhill’s graduate scheme in 2013. She manages a woodland portfolio of commercial conifer and broadleaf plantations and native broadleaf woodlands managed for recreation, conservation, and habitat restoration.

In gaining her Professional status, Jenny said:

“The PME process has been an exciting, challenging and rewarding journey. ICF support has been encouraging throughout the process. During my journey I understood the hard work that the institute puts into the PME process to keep the standards high and to reach members across the forestry sector. I feel very honoured to have been awarded the chartered status. I am thankful also to Tilhill for supporting me through this journey. “

Iain Pettifor, Forest Manager

Iain attended the Scottish School of Forestry in Inverness, gaining a BSc in Sustainable Forest Management in 2010. He joined Tilhill in January 2011 and manages a varied portfolio of forestry across north west Scotland.

Iain said:

“I am delighted at having recently been promoted to Professional Member of the ICF. It is the culmination of a lot of hard work, made possible by the incredible support from within Tilhill, where several Fellows were available for advice and guidance throughout the process.”

Danielle Olding, Forest Manager

Danielle graduated from the Royal Agricultural University with a degree in rural land management. She has a farming background with experience in farm woodland planning and management, new planting design and small-scale agroforestry systems on lowland farms. Danielle joined Tilhill in 2022 having previously worked for the Forestry Commission.

Of achieving her chartered status, Danielle commented:

“The route to chartership is not to be taken lightly but the positive support and encouragement provided by Tilhill is fantastic. I benefitted enormously from the advice, guidance and feedback from internal chartered colleagues and hope to be able to provide the same level of support to others who wish to embark on their journey to ICF Chartered status.”

