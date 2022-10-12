Two-thirds of staff whose employers ignore their values could quit within a year

New research reveals that two-in-five employees don’t feel their current employer shares their values (42%), whilst almost half (45%) claim their employer doesn’t meet their expectations of what it means to be an ethical business.

If left unaddressed, this could have devastating consequences for UK businesses. Of those workers who don’t feel their employer shares their values, a potentially devastating 58% are considering leaving in the next 12 months.

The research, which was conducted amongst thousands of full-time workers in the UK, found that values are becoming increasingly important to modern workers. More than two-thirds (69%) feel it is important their employer has strong ethics, while two-in-five (62%) actively look for an employer who shares their values.

In fact, a business’s values are now the most important factor when it comes to judging a potential employer (61%), ranking above the quality of its products (40%), its website (21%) and even what other employees say about the company (59%).

When it comes to the values that workers prioritise, sustainability was found to be a key issue, with nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents believing employers should try to be sustainable in everything they do.

The research forms part of a new report from Amba, the creators of ESG-focused workplace perks platform, Lumina Perks, which reveals how the priorities of Gen-Z employees differ from their older colleagues.

While the importance of an employer’s values was felt across the board, it was clear that younger respondents are the most discerning. Nearly one-in-five (16%) 18–24-year-olds left their last employer because they didn’t share their values, compared to just 7% of 55-64-year-olds. Similarly, one-in-10 (12%) Gen Z employees have left a previous role as a direct result of their employer’s inaction over sustainability, compared to just 3% of 55-64-year-olds.

In addition, 18-24-year-olds are most likely to look into a potential employer’s values. In fact, 71% of young people now actively research a company’s ethics before accepting a job.

Tobin Murphy-Coles, CEO at Amba, the creators of Lumina, comments:

“Employers simply can’t afford to ignore the changing priorities of today’s workforce. Our research shows that young candidates increasingly want to work for businesses that do good – both for their people and the planet – and are willing to turn down opportunities if employers don’t meet these standards.

“Clearly, a commitment to environmental and social issues is no longer a nice-to-have. Businesses must demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental and social issues or risk losing out in the fight for the UK’s valuable young talent.”

To download a free copy of The Generation Gap: Understanding the Priorities of the Gen-Z Workforce, visit www.amba-uk.com/resource/the-generation-gap-report

