City Lit Celebrates Outstanding Ofsted Report

City Lit, Britain’s largest adult education college is proud to announce its Outstanding rating in the recent Ofsted inspection.

The inspection, which took place in May 2023, recognised City Lit as an exceptional institution receiving Outstanding status in all five categories and overall. These categories are the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and adult learning programmes. Outstanding is the highest grade that any establishment can achieve on a scale of grade 4: inadequate to grade 1: Outstanding which is the best.

With a particular emphasis on visual and performing arts, and with Fellows including the likes of Gillian Anderson OBE, alongside languages and personal development, the college takes pride in offering courses that embody the concept of lifelong learning.

City Lit provides tailored tutoring for learners to explore their interests and professional ambitions to a high level; City Lit is making dreams a reality, and City Lit believe this Ofsted result helps to prove that.

Mark Malcomson, CEO and Principal at City Lit says;

“This recognition by Ofsted is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the staff and the leadership of City Lit in delivering excellence in education. We also make sure our students are learning in a supportive environment, ensuring a comprehensive and holistic learning experience for our students.”

“We are absolutely delighted with the outstanding Ofsted report, which acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our entire community at City Lit”

“We are immensely proud of our staff, students, governors, partners and the wider community for their continued support and collaboration. It is an honour that we have been recognised as an exceptional institution.”

During the pandemic, City Lit developed a significant online curriculum, primarily focusing on classical and modern foreign languages, humanities, and creative writing which it continues to deliver across the whole of the UK. City Lit is also hugely proud to offer specialised programmes in speech therapy and caters for students with learning disabilities including a renowned Centre for Deaf Education with British Sign Language offered at all levels.

With this Outstanding achievement, City Lit sets a benchmark for excellence in adult and community learning. As a leading institution in the field, City Lit remains dedicated to empowering adult learners, expanding educational opportunities, and fostering personal growth.

