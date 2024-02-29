Gower College Swansea Students Celebrate Their Fantastic Oxbridge Offers

Ten A Level students from Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) have been offered places to study at Oxford or Cambridge University in 2024.

Dr Emma Smith, the College’s GCS Honours Coordinator said:

“We are delighted with these offers and I’d like to offer my congratulations to these students who have worked so hard to achieve these amazing results,”

“It’s especially pleasing that these students came to Gower College Swansea from eight different secondary schools, are heading to nine different Colleges and will read ten completely different subjects so there is a real variety and breadth of study here, which is always great to see.”

Principal Kelly Fountain said:

“I’m immensely proud of the outstanding accomplishments of our students who have secured offers from Oxford and Cambridge Universities,”

“Their success is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and also to the exceptional support provided by our staff and programmes like GCS Honours. At Gower College Swansea, we are committed to fostering an environment where every student can thrive academically and personally. We aim to empower students to reach their full potential and pursue their dreams, and the success of these students is a true embodiment of that ethos.”

The students are all following the College’s GCS Honours programme at the Gorseinon Campus, which aims to provide the best possible preparation for students aiming to progress to Oxford, Cambridge and Russell Group universities.

The College’s GCS Honours Programme incorporates weekly tutorials, preparation interviews with Oxbridge alumni and local academic professionals, an aptitude test and assessment preparation for relevant subjects.

Learners who wish to apply to study medicine, dentistry or veterinary science attend additional sessions which prepare them for admissions tests and competitive interviews. They also have opportunities to hear from guest speakers from a range of employers and university courses.

Gower College Swansea is also proud to be part of the Step Up initiative, which is coordinated by New College, Oxford. The Step Up team supports students by attending the Gorseinon campus to talk through the application and personal statement process and provide opportunities for our learners to visit Oxford.